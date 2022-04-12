Most people know at least a few things about George Washington. He led the Continental Army to victory over the British and became the first president of the United States. There are many myths about him, like that he had wooden teeth and told the truth about a cherry tree he cut down. Many people know about these myths, but few people seem to know how Washington died.
On Dec. 12, 1799, Washington supervised work on his farm for most of the day, and the weather was cold and wet. When he returned home, he kept his wet clothes on to avoid being late for dinner. The next day, despite three inches of snow and a sore throat, Washington worked outside again. His voice grew increasingly hoarse.
Late that night, Washington awoke in serious discomfort, but he didn’t want Martha to summon help. At daybreak, Martha sent for Tobias Lear, Washington’s secretary. Lear sent for the Mount Vernon overseer and Dr. James Craik, the family doctor and friend of 40 years.
Physicians at the time thought that disease was caused by an imbalance in one of the four bodily humors: yellow bile, black bile, phlegm and blood. Washington believed in this treatment and requested to be bled, so the overseer collected half a pint of blood while they waited for the doctor. Washington was bled four times while the doctors tried to treat him. In total, they drained about 40 percent of his blood volume.
When Craik arrived, he gave Washington a mixture of molasses, butter and vinegar. He had trouble swallowing it and nearly suffocated. The overseer sent for a second doctor, Dr. Gustavus Brown. Craik blistered Washington’s throat in an attempt to balance his humors and had him gargle with a sage and vinegar tea. By eleven, Brown hadn’t arrived, and a third physician was summoned. The physicians conferred and tried to induce vomiting.
George summoned Martha and asked her to bring him two wills he had recently written. He chose one and had Martha burn the other. He asked that his papers and accounts be put in order. Craik continued to try to treat him, and at 10 p.m. Washington requested to be “decently buried” and requested that they wait three days before burying him. He died a few hours later, surrounded by friends and slaves. He was 67.
A variety of theories have been proposed to explain Washington’s death. His physicians at the time thought it was croup, an infection of the upper airway. Later, physicians have guessed that Washington died of diphtheria, strep throat, quinsy, Ludwig’s angina, Vincent’s angina or pneumonia, but none of these explained all the symptoms.
In 1997, Dr. White McKenzie Wallenborn suggested Washington’s illness was a classic case of acute epiglottitis. The epiglottis is a small cartilage “lid” that covers the windpipe. Epiglottitis occurs when the epiglottis swells, blocking the flow of air into the lungs. This results in difficulty in swallowing and breathing. Though epiglottitis comes closest to explaining Washington’s death, we will probably never know for sure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.