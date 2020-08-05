“‘Tis the mind that makes the body rich.” — William Shakespeare
“As a man thinks in his heart, so is he.” — Proverbs
Continuous media coverage about COVID-19 and its tragic stories can potentially overwhelm us, perhaps bringing feelings of resignation, even despair or hopelessness. In this context, I hope to share some wisdom and positive energy to help us through the weeks and months ahead.
Dimming our own light with sadness in response to others suffering doesn’t help anyone much. Kindling our own flames does. This can and must come from the truth of our deepest values: compassion, gratitude, integrity, generosity, kindness, respect for others’ truth.
Daily devotional reading, prayer and meditation help me keep the compass on true north. Your path may be different, yet it’s essential to refresh your being in some meaningful, habitual way to fan the life-giving flickers of hope within you.
A refreshing musical YouTube, “I’m Standing With You,” will help us recognize we’re not in this alone. Check it out at www.youtube.com/watch?v= keWJmCzSMW0. More than 170 artists from six continents share in the beautiful, heartwarming production.
Last week, I opened this column with, “We were made for these times,” a quote by Clarissa Pinkola Estes, Ph.D. It was part of a longer piece she composed after the World Trade Center on 9/11 and reissued in 2016 as “A Letter to a Young Activist.”
Here’s a few timely and hopeful excerpts:
My friends, do not lose heart. We were made for these times. I have heard from so many recently who are deeply and properly bewildered. They are concerned about the state of affairs in our world now. Ours is a time of almost daily astonishment and often righteous rage over the latest degradations of what matters most to civilized, visionary people.
You are right in your assessments. Yet, I urge you, ask you, gentle you, to please not spend your spirit dry by bewailing these difficult times. Especially do not lose hope …. we were made for these times. Yes. For years, we have been learning, practicing, been in training for and just waiting to meet on this exact plain of engagement.
There will always be times when you feel discouraged. I too have felt despair many times in my life, but I do not keep a chair for it. I will not entertain it. It is not allowed to eat from my plate.
Ours is not the task of fixing the entire world all at once, but of stretching out to mend the part of the world that is within our reach. Any small, calm thing that one soul can do to help another soul, to assist some portion of this poor suffering world, will help immensely. It is not given to us to know which acts or by whom, will cause the critical mass to tip toward an enduring good.
Today is the only day we are granted. Be hopeful, be helpful, be the heroic person you were born to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.