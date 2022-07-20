We grew up on a steady diet of James Bond films, starting in 1962 through last year, and there are more on the way. Apart from agents of evil, great gadgets and cars, the films are filled with Bond risking his health with poor public health behaviors. Yet Bond lives on with no health consequences.
Three scientists whose work often involves travel to exotic locales wondered how Bond remained healthier than them, despite not taking precautions. The three authors decided to each watch Bond movies to gather data.
One infectious disease risk factor for Bond is, of course, his numerous sexual encounters with a total of 59 women, an average of 2.4 per film. There is very little evidence that Bond engages in safe sex and his relationships rarely last. Bond is part of the group of 20-34 percent of international travelers that engage in casual sex and of whom about half do not use a condom. However, there is a relatively high mortality rate among his sexual partners of 27.1 percent, which was not related to sexually transmitted diseases.
Bond makes almost no attempt to prevent food-borne illnesses despite traveling in developing countries. There are only two examples of him washing his hands, once after a meal in From Russia with Love, and once after killing his enemy in a mud bath in Diamonds are Forever. In a Louisiana bayou, he distracts attacking alligators with raw chicken but fails to wash his hands afterward, risking bacterial infections from campylobacter, salmonella or clostridium. Bond also regularly eats unwashed fruit on his travels yet never acquires traveler’s diarrhea, along with risking cholera, norovirus and hepatitis virus infections by eating uncooked oysters.
Bond also does not take any precautions to prevent diseases spread by insect bites including malaria, dengue and chikungunya which are endemic in many places he travels. Instead of using insect repellant like DEET, he falls for misinformation from a companion that salt water would keep mosquitoes at bay. While in Japan, where Japanese encephalitis virus is prevalent, Bond sleeps with the windows open and ignores buzzing mosquitoes. Bond was similarly cavalier about protection against disease-carrying ticks and chiggers on a hike in tall grass, but at least he was wearing long pants. He may have been relying on his skimpily clad companion to serve as a more interesting meal.
Anyone who has seen a Bond movie knows about his drinking habits — think “shaken, not stirred” for his preferred method for making martinis. Drinking alcohol results in an increase in the percent of mosquito landings and bites, showing clearly that drinking alcohol stimulates mosquito attraction increasing the chance Bond could acquire a mosquito borne disease. On the other hand, drinking enough alcohol can inhibit the growth of the malarial parasite, plasmodium, a difficult balancing act.
This list does not include exposures to swarms of rats, leeches, sand flies, potentially rabid dogs or poisonous snakes. So, besides bullets, bombs, missiles, knives, hitmen with stainless steel teeth and razor-sharp hat brims, Bond manages to avoid all kinds of health threats to “Die Another Day.”
