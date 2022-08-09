Selective eating or picky eating is one of the childhood behaviors that causes a great deal of worry for parents. After all one of the main jobs of being a parent is to nourish their young. So when a child refuses to eat what is offered, it can cause a very emotional reaction. The fact that approximately 60 percent of children go through selective eating at some point doesn’t make it any less worrisome for parents.
Some experts believe that because most picky eaters are preschoolers that it is part of normal development and may be part of developing independence. For most, picky eating fades in elementary school but for those older picky eaters this behavior may become associated with obsessive compulsive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactive disorder or sensory processing disorders.
Nothing in understanding human behavior is simple. An in-depth article, “Early Taste Experience and Later Food Choices, by Valentina De Cosmi et al, reviews nutrition in early life and food preferences which influence later health. Eating behaviors of infants and children are influenced by both intrinsic (genetics, age, gender) and environmental (family, peers, community and society) factors.
For fetuses in utero and then after birth, feedings pass through the umbilical cord, oral feeding of milk and then addition of solid foods. The ability to recognize a variety of flavors begins before birth. Preferences for salt and the refusal of bitter taste can be changed by repeated exposure to flavors in amniotic fluid, mother’s milk and then solids. Amniotic fluid and breast milk reflect the mother’s diet and repeated exposure to these flavors increases the infant’s acceptance of foods. Mother’s milk reflects the culture into which the babies are born. Exclusively formula-fed children do not benefit from the ever-changing taste of mother’s milk. Flavor senses are well developed at birth and continue to change throughout childhood and adolescence.
Humans generally have an inborn positive response to sugar and salt and a negative response to bitter. A genetic condition known to influences taste and food preferences is the ability to taste members of a class of compounds known as “thioureas.” One of the most studied is 6-n-propylthiouracil (PROP), which taste very bitter. Some people are supertasters of PROP, some are medium tasters and some need very high concentration to taste it at all. PROP tasters find that cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, turnips and kale are bitter. They also have greater sensitivity to other oral sensations such as bitter taste not associated with fruits/vegetables, various sweet tastes are too sweet, chili peppers are too hot and they note difference in the textures of the amount of fats in food.
The reasons for being a picky eater range from normal development to being a supertaster or, more rarely, a behavior abnormality. Repeated exposures to a food whether through amniotic fluid, breast milk or solids foods increase familiarity and acceptance. To avoid a war of wills there should be no forced feedings. Promoting healthy eating begins during pregnancy, breast feeding and then repeated exposure to solids.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
