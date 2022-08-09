Selective eating or picky eating is one of the childhood behaviors that causes a great deal of worry for parents. After all one of the main jobs of being a parent is to nourish their young. So when a child refuses to eat what is offered, it can cause a very emotional reaction. The fact that approximately 60 percent of children go through selective eating at some point doesn’t make it any less worrisome for parents.

Some experts believe that because most picky eaters are preschoolers that it is part of normal development and may be part of developing independence. For most, picky eating fades in elementary school but for those older picky eaters this behavior may become associated with obsessive compulsive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactive disorder or sensory processing disorders.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

