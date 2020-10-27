CLEAR LAKE SHORES
O2 Bistro, 1002 Aspen Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Crystal Stop, 1366 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
DICKINSON
Bay Colony Children's House, 689 FM 517 W., Suite 500 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Oaxaca Meat Market, 4339 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Subway, 748. FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Learning Experience, 2351 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Rogers Malt Shoppe, 4410 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Kroger, grocery department, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Snow Fox Sushi, inside Kroger, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
FRIENDSWOOD
Luna's Mexican Restaurant, 704 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kandiland Day School, 1504 Winding Way — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Fresh Continental Delights, 1315 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Home Cut Donuts, 6807 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Walmart, hot deli department, 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Tong's Happy Buddha, 2827 61st St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Jack in the Box, 920 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Shrimp 'N Stuff, 3901 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
D'Ambra Meat & Grocery Market, 1728 Ave. N — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Galveston Shrimp Co., 8011 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Vintage Crown, 215 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Subway Sandwiches, 2302 61st St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Fisherman's Wharf Grill, Pier 22 at Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
World's Finest In & Out BBQ House, 5427 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Kroger, deli/bakery departments, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Horny Toad's Bar and Grill, 2408 Strand St. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
The Waterman Restaurant, 14302 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
El Gusto Del Pueblo, 3714 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
JAMAICA BEACH
Circle K, 16710 San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
LEAGUE CITY
H-E-B, deli department, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Jack in the Box, 1665 FM 646 W. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Bzzzy Bitez, 2047 W. Main St., Suite A9 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Pizza Hut, 2800 W. Main St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Shipley Donuts, 1507 League City Parkway, Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
City of League City Concession Stand, 450 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Hometown Heroes Kitchen and Concession, 1001 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Craft 96 Draught House + Kitchen, 2575 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Legends Sports Grill, 6011 W. Main St., Suite B106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
San's Donuts, 2925 FM 518 E., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
SANTA FE
Village Pizza & Seafood, 12407 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Pizza Hut, 12404 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Lorenzo's Pizza, 12995 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Taqueria Flores, 12995 state Highway 6 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Family Dollar, 14210 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dollar General, 2111 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
TEXAS CITY
Springhill Suites by Marriott, 13202 Outlet Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bayview Grocery, 615 Bay St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Chopz & Thingz, 3517 Palm — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Bahama Buck's, 2716 Palmer Highway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Refresqueria, 2504 25th Ave. N., Suite 13 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 2920 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Luna's Mexican Restaurant, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
The Nessler Center, kitchen, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Subway, 430-A state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Church's Chicken, 2303 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
