Antibiotic resistance is an urgent public health issue. Each year in the United States, three million antibiotic-resistant infections occur resulting in more than 35,000 deaths. These infections require the use of stronger antibiotics or the use of antibiotic combinations that prolong treatments and hospital stays. Even more concerning, untreatable strains of bacteria are popping up around the globe. Vaccination is important in the battle against antibiotic resistance.
We often hear patients say that they themselves are resistant to antibiotics, but rather it’s the bacteria on their bodies that are resistant. When bacteria are exposed to antibiotics, especially at low levels, they rapidly build up resistance. Unfortunately, a lot of antibiotics in our environment aren’t only used in our hospitals and clinics but also in veterinary and agricultural industries.
Bacteria can develop resistance in several ways. For example, some bacteria blocks antibiotics from entering the body or it makes chemicals that destroy the antibiotic, rendering it useless. Surprisingly, they readily share the genetic information for these resistance mechanisms with other kinds of bacteria. Sadly, even people without exposure to antibiotics may carry resistant bacteria as these bacteria spread easily from person to person. Studies have shown that people are more likely to harbor antibiotic-resistant bacteria if they work or visit places where antibiotics are commonly used.
It’s easy to understand how vaccines against bacteria combat antibiotic resistance. Case in point, babies are routinely vaccinated against Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib). Before the vaccine was developed, Hib commonly caused illnesses such as ear infections, sinusitis, pneumonia and meningitis that were treated with antibiotics. Nowadays, antibiotics are rarely needed to treat Hib, as infections are extremely rare.
Even though the flu is a virus, flu vaccination decreases antibiotic usage. People who catch the flu frequently develop bacterial ear and sinus infections or pneumonia which requires treatment with antibiotics. Flu vaccination helps prevent these infections thereby decreasing antibiotics use.
Likely, you’ve experienced an illness caused by an antibiotic-resistant bacteria if you required a change in antibiotics or a higher dose of an antibiotic to get better. In the not-too-distant past, sports teams and daycares in our area struggled with outbreaks of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). MSRA causes tough-to-treat skin and tissue infections and spreads through close physical contact and via surfaces in locker rooms and care facilities.
So, what can you do to help in the war against antibiotic resistance? Take care of yourself and practice good hand-washing. If you come down with an infection, make it clear to your health care professional you only want antibiotics if necessary. All too often, antibiotics are unnecessarily prescribed for viral respiratory infections, sometimes because health care professionals feel their patients want them. If you’re prescribed antibiotics, take them as directed and don’t share them with others. And finally, keep your vaccinations up to date, including your annual flu vaccine.
