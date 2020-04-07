The root for “tele” comes from the Greek language meaning “far off, afar, at or to a distance” giving us such words as television, telegraph, telescopic. The root of “health” is an old English word, “hale,” meaning “wholeness, being whole, sound or well.”
Telehealth is method of communicating with a health care provider or providers and a patient and/or their family. This method of communication can be audio alone or audio/video.
Communicating with families and children is one of the most satisfying aspects of the job of any health care provider such as therapists, dietitians, social workers, nurses and physicians. This communication can be diagnostic, informative and supportive. Health care providers across the country are rapidly increasing their telehealth opportunities to provide service for their patients in this time of isolation.
Caring for patients young or old that have complex medical and social problems is extremely important to assure that their condition is stable, that they are able to get their supplies, obtain necessary equipment, formula and special diets.
Arranging for a telehealth appointment is similar to regular appointments. The time and place has to be scheduled for the health care provider and the patient. Then the method of communicating has to be determined. Is it audio only or audio/visual? What is the correct number to call? Who is giving consent for this visit? Does the home site have the necessary Wi-Fi to support the link? Can they afford the “data” use? Do they need a translator?
In order for a pediatric visit to be comprehensive, it is extremely helpful to have the following:
• Toys available for the providers to watch the children manipulate to assess their development.
• Correct height and weight, bathroom scales will help
• Another family member to assist with holding the phone to visualize to child and another to give the toys
• To have a list of questions or concerns ready for the visit.
• To have all medications that the patient is taking in a list and what medicines need refills.
• If possible, to have a quiet space to have the visit.
This visit, just as with a face-to-face visit, will have documentation in the medical record and will have an after visit summary that can be mailed. Communication and the necessary forms for formula and supplies can be coordinated with the medical supply companies. Referrals can be made for other specialists or therapies and written referrals can be mailed. Follow up appointments can, and should be, made.
When the pandemic is over some of the telehealth appointments will continue but the face-to-face appointments will continue, as there is an undeniable need for the human touch.
Stay healthy and wash your hands.
