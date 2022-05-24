Lupus is a scary disease, and it can be common. Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the body’s own tissues, causing inflammation and damage to various organs. About 1.5 million Americans have some form of lupus, and systemic lupus erythematosus, known as SLE, is the most common form, making up 70 percent of total lupus cases. Nearly 90 percent of SLE patients are women, and it affects non-white Americans at a higher rate than white Americans. Unlike many other diseases, SLE primarily affects young people between the ages of 15 and 44.
SLE causes a wide range of symptoms, including joint pain, chest pain, fatigue, fever, hair loss and skin rashes. More severe complications include blood clots in the legs, brain or other major organs; fluid around the heart (pericarditis) or inflammation of the heart (myocarditis or endocarditis); and fluid around the lungs and damage to lung tissue.
One of the big issues with SLE, and the reason it’s called an autoimmune disease, is that it causes your body to make antibodies against itself. These are called autoantibodies and they’re responsible for the pain, inflammation and many other symptoms of SLE.
Between 21 to 58 percent of SLE patients have kidney problems. In these patients, the body makes autoantibodies with an HLA marker. HLA stands for human leukocyte antigens, which are proteins that mark most cells in your body. Your immune system uses HLA to see which cells belong in your body and which do not. These autoantibodies build up in the kidneys and lead to a condition called lupus nephritis, which can develop into kidney failure. Those with kidney failure require dialysis or a kidney transplant.
The exact cause of SLE still is unknown, but scientists have identified several genetic changes that patients have in common. Recent research found mutations in a gene associated with SLE patients who develop kidney damage. The gene is called Van Gogh Like 1 (VANGL1) and it’s involved in embryonic development. It’s important in developing the nervous system as well as the kidneys. Scientists knew that VANGL1 was important for kidney development, but it wasn’t known to be related to kidney disease.
A recent report identified a recurrent deletion in VANGL1, which causes the body to produce VANGL1 proteins differently. It seems that these patients have either lower amounts of VANGL1 in their bodies, or a VANGL1 protein that’s put together differently than normal. Experiments in mice suggest that not having enough VANGL1 protein or an altered form of it aren’t enough to cause kidney disease but you also need to have autoantibodies, which explains why it happens in SLE patients. This combination of factors makes antibody deposition and lupus nephritis more likely in SLE patients.
As this study primarily used people of European ethnicity, additional studies need to incorporate people of other ethnicities. We hope that this new information will lead to advancements in therapeutics for kidney damage and transplantation.
