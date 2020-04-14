We live in the time of coronavirus and life is not a beach. This pandemic is a major public health concern, and the news here in the United States and around the world has been upsetting. Norbert and I are sheltering in place at home, and we are writing these stories on our tablets at home.
It seems appropriate that we talk about pandemics — not just about the coronavirus pandemic, but those that occurred in the past. And unfortunately, there are many to talk about. Pandemics are outbursts by bacterial or viral pathogens that spread through a population, involving large numbers of people across the world. All pandemics are different, and each can infect distinct populations and age groups.
Today, we are focusing on the grand-daddy of them all — the most deadly pandemic of the 20th century. Last year we noted the 100-year anniversary of the Spanish flu. While it is called the Spanish flu, it is not really known where the virus originated, but we know that it was an H1N1 virus that jumped from birds to humans. In the United States, it was first diagnosed in military personnel. Soldiers inadvertently helped spread it by traveling to and from Europe to fight in World War I.
In 1918, the Spanish flu raged around the world, infecting one-third of the population. The death toll was astounding, with at least 50 million deaths. It killed more than three times as many people as WWI.
People from all walks of life were infected, especially workers who routinely came into contact with the public. The Spanish flu was most dangerous for children under 5, people ages 15-34 and those 65 and older. The deaths of healthy adolescents and young adults were a unique hallmark of this viral pandemic. In the U.S., almost 700,000 people were killed in the 1918 pandemic. This so skewed the death records in the United States. that the average life expectancy was reduced by 12 years.
This flu illness came in two waves. In the spring of 1918, a mild version of the virus made people sick for a few days, with a low risk of death. By that fall, the virus had mutated, and people rapidly fell ill, sometimes dying just hours after developing symptoms. Others would die after several days from a rapid and devastating pneumonia. Doctors in the early 20th century had limited tools to provide life support or treat those with influenza, which increased the death toll. The Spanish flu circulated for two years, but the fall of 1918 was the deadliest period.
Using some clever medical and molecular detective work, scientists recovered the 1918 Spanish flu to study in the laboratory. They got virus samples from people who succumbed to the virus buried in the Alaskan permafrost. The scientists have not yet discovered why it killed so many people. We have a way to go to understand these smallest microbes that we share the planet with. However, we have respect for their disease-causing potential.
