”He who is not busy being born is busy dying.”
— Bob Dylan
The first patient a medical student sees is beyond help of medical care. In the first week of medical school, students experience the ritual of the gross anatomy laboratory where they encounter death, anatomical detail, surgical skills, and their own emotions.
Many young students have not seen a dead person. For others, the idea of cutting into a formaldehyde treated cadaver crosses long-held social and cultural boundaries. At UTMB, students and faculty begin each dissection session with a moment of silence to honor the donor. Students learn the sacred trust of donors and the beginnings of respect, ethics, and patient-centered care.
In our country and other prosperous, technologically advanced places, willing donors are the objects of study for medical students instead of unclaimed bodies of deceased in less advanced countries. Generous people decide in advance to donate their bodies to be preserved and then systematically dissected, examined and disassembled in the pursuit of medical knowledge. Some had surgeries, so the body is missing a part here and there, a gall bladder, appendix. Some have additional parts, a pacemaker, metal hip or knee, a stent.
Studying the human body from the interior to the exterior helps students understand the management of disease, the surgical interventions possible, and much more. At UTMB some clinical procedure skills are also taught on cadavers, giving students confidence to work with actual patients.
Respecting a donor’s wishes that their body be placed on a sacrificial table for learning is a compelling reason to help students overcome a natural reluctance to put scalpel to flesh for the first time. Faculty, well-studied in physical anatomy but also in the student psyche, know that this crucial step in the making of a physician. Students must opt in.
Historically and in today’s medical training, the anatomy lab serves as the first major hurdle for many students. Medical schools provide extensive orientation and preparation to students walking into a laboratory filled with intense odors of chemicals and rows of preserved bodies.
After the dissection lessons have pared the bodies to the bone, organs and tissue are carefully removed, cremated and with returned to the family or taken for a burial at sea in the Gulf with appropriate ceremony and respect. In appreciation, students organize memorial ceremonies for donor families including paintings, poems, songs, essays and readings.
Today virtual anatomy tables digitally peel back the details of the body layer by the layer, cleanly, without a scalpel in hand, without touching a body, yet these advanced tools miss the opportunity to see that anatomy is about real people who had real lives.
We have decided to leave our bodies to further the education of future generations of health care professionals. We encourage you to consider doing the same, if your personal and spiritual beliefs allow it. Such a gift provides an enduring legacy to the future of healthcare.
To learn more about UTMB’s Willed Body Program visit: https://utmb.edu/willedbody or phone 409-772-1293.
