One of the surprising problems during the pandemic is the decreased availability of yeast. Many grocery shelves have been, and still are, empty of yeast.
Bread-making yeast has been used for thousands of years. Another type of yeast is Candida, part of the fungus family that normally lives in and on our bodies. It can be found on the skin, in the mouth and in the intestinal tract and genital area. In the large majority of time, Candida doesn’t cause any problem.
One of the oldest references to a Candida problem (thrush) dates back to 400 BCE in Hippocrates’ work Of the Epidemics. It’s still unclear about the role of Candida in the human body, but some information is that together with a healthy balance of healthy gut bacteria, this yeast helps absorb vitamins and minerals from your food. This helps the immune system.
Two common problems with Candida in infants are thrush and diaper rash. Thrush is an overgrowth of yeast in the mouth causing white patches on the tongue, inner cheeks, throat and palate. It can cause soreness and mouth pain. It’s extremely common in newborns and infants.
Thrush occurs in approximately 2 percent to 5 percent of healthy newborns and a slightly higher percentage of infants in the first year of life in the United States. These infections rarely cause significant sickness in healthy infants.
However, 2 percent to 5 percent of premature infants weighing less than 3.3 pounds develop widespread infection including blood stream infections with Candida. This can cause death in 50 percent of low-birth weight premature infants.
Other childhood conditions that Candida may cause serious problems are children with weakened immune system caused by cancers or medicines and long-term intravenous catheters. Other diseases where Candida can become a problem are HIV and even diabetes.
Children (and adults) can develop Candida infections after taking antibiotics. Unfortunately, while the antibiotic is fighting the “bad” infecting bacteria, it also affects the “good” bacteria. This upsets the balance and allows the candida to overgrow. Using inhaled steroids for asthma without rinsing the mouth can also allow an overgrowth.
Diaper rash affects the areas of the skin closed off by the diaper. This increases the prolonged exposure of the skin to wetness and other irritating substances from the urine and stool. Candida has been identified as being one of the contributing agents to this rash. Candida has been found in 92 percent of children with diaper rash. (This is also a problem with adults in diapers.)
Some preventative measures are the following: Change diapers frequently, use antibiotics only when absolutely necessary, follow directions for asthma medicines and keep diabetes in good control.
Antifungal drugs, such as nystatin, are often prescribed. Unfortunately, documented cases of resistant yeast have been reported. There has been newer antifungals developed as infection with Candida is the third to fourth most frequent hospital-acquired infection.
Remember, Candida rarely causes significant illness in healthy infants and children.
