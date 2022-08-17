The flexible will overcome the unbending.
— Lao Tsu
The ball bearings of our body are the amazing spaces between bones, our joints. Mostly they are comprised of cartilage surrounded by a lubricant, the synovial fluid. We tend to take our joints for granted unless something goes wrong with them. Then, they draw our attention through pain, swelling, limited mobility, stiffness and so forth.
We all tend to think primarily about arthritis in the joints. They can also be afflicted by bursitis, tendonitis, inflammation from gout or other systemic diseases, overuse injury, trauma including strains, sprains, fractures, biomechanical problems, and referred pain, such as a hip problem being felt in the knee or a neck problem as pain in the shoulder or elbow.
An accurate diagnosis is necessary to establish a proper care plan. As family doctors, at least 20 percent of our patient visits involve a musculoskeletal problem, frequently joint related. While we primary care docs routinely treat these problems ourselves, consultation with a physical therapist, orthopedist, rheumatologist, neurosurgeon, chiropractor or other specialist may be required and useful.
I recently attended a virtual day-long conference held by the Texas Academy of Family Practice. It was loaded with practical updates on problems seen daily by family doctors: obesity and bariatric surgery, adult ADHD, hypertension, depression, chronic pain management, sleep disorders, care of cancer survivors.
A session by Dr. Shaun Garff, a sports medicine doctor on joint injections, was one of my favorite sessions as he offered a great refresher, not only on joint injection techniques but also the overall care of joint problems.
Here is a summary of some treatment “pearls” that he offered to the doctors attending, which is also relevant to you as a patient who may now or sometime in the future have a joint problem:
• Start conservatively because a lot of joint pain will resolve with time and TLC
• Use medicines for a specific purpose and in short bursts
• Look at biomechanics and the underlying causes of joint pain
• Therapeutic exercise is important
• Physical therapy should be hands-on
• Consistency of exercise is key
• Let ice be your friend
• Shared decision making between clinician and patient is necessary
• Education and information handouts are very helpful
• Imaging should be selective when the clinical picture isn’t clear or the response to treatment isn’t as expected
In a separate session at this meeting, Dr. Ezekiel Fink, a pain specialist, highlighted the fact that ibuprofen and acetaminophen in combination were significantly more effective and safer than habit-forming opiates. If opiates are used for acute pain, they should only be prescribed for a few days, a standard we now see in more and more urgent care and emergency room visits.
Supplements that can help with joint pain include glucosamine and chondroitin, SAMe, turmeric, Boswellia, Avocado/Soybean Unsaponifiables, Ashwaganda, fish oil and Zyflamend. An anti-inflammatory or Mediterranean type diet can be helpful. Topical agents like diclofenac, CBD, lidocaine, menthol and capsaicin can be very useful.
Other non-pharmacological measures to consider include acupuncture, chiropractic, massage and osteopathic manipulation.
