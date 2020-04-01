Older age isn't just about getting the benefits from AARP or the 39 cents senior coffee at McDonalds. It's not unusual for people to suffer hearing loss as they age.
This is something I've experienced. I've worn hearing aids for almost 10 years now. A new study from a research group in Taiwan has demonstrated another more serious aging challenge associated with hearing loss. These scientists have shown an association between hearing loss and the onset of dementia and cognitive decline.
A large study published in a journal of the American Medical Association involving 16,000 women and men found that hearing loss between the ages of 45 and 65 increased the possibility of dementia over the next decade of the person’s life.
We're starting to understand the risks for dementia much better. Not surprisingly, two-thirds of dementia cases appear to be genetic in origin. This means that if your Aunt Edna suffered dementia, there's a risk to the next generations in your family for dementia. The other one-third of the risk comes from other causes, such as obesity, hypertension or high blood pressure, diabetes and tobacco use. Hearing loss is associated with almost 10 percent of dementia cases.
The new study was a population-based study that followed 8,135 patients with hearing loss and the same number of patients with no hearing issues. None of the patients from either group had a diagnosis of dementia at the beginning of the study.
The health of these individuals was followed for as long as 12 years. Those with hearing loss had a dementia rate of 19 per 1,000 people, while the rate for those with no hearing loss was 14 per 10,000 people. The study participants with hearing loss were much more likely to develop dementia eventually.
In a surprise finding, most of the increased risk was associated with the youngest ages in the group. For those aged 45-65 who had some level of hearing loss, the risk of dementia was 220 percent higher.
Why is hearing associated with dementia? Hearing is fundamental to human communication — it's difficult to interact with other people and the world around us without it. Loss of hearing can lead to isolation of an individual, affecting their emotional health and cognition. The study didn't address whether treating hearing loss with hearing aids would slow or prevent the onset of dementia.
We now have longer lifetimes from better health care and public health practices, but a consequence of this is there are more people 65 and older than those 5 and younger. Dementia will continue to be a major health issue into the future. Dementia cannot be cured. It can only be managed and in some cases slowed. Some have stated dementia represents one of the greatest challenges to society in the 21st century.
It will be important to continually ask our family members — can you hear me now?
