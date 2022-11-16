A lot has happened since we wrote about monkeypox back in June. The total number of U.S. cases has almost reached 30,000. Most have recovered, but sadly there have been 11 deaths. There are about 30 new cases a day which is considerably lower than the peak of 600 daily. The outbreak has slowed significantly.
The primary method of transmission has not changed. Monkeypox continues to spread through close skin-to-skin contact. Men who have sex with men and those with multiple sex partners are highest risk. However, monkeypox is not a gay disease or, as shown, an African disease; it is an infectious disease. As expected, there have been cases of monkeypox caught through nonsexual contact, but these remain few and far between. Case in point, only 28 cases have been identified in children less than 13 years of age in the U.S. Most were infected through close physical contact with someone in their household, while two were infected via contaminated household items such as bedsheets or towels.
Further, 10 cases have been investigated where a child or adolescent with monkeypox attended daycare or school. None resulted in secondary cases at the facility. Post-exposure vaccination was offered at four of the facilities which may have played a role in blocking its spread.
It has become apparent during this outbreak that previous smallpox vaccination offers little or no protection. Fortunately, two vaccines, JYNNEOS and ACAM2000, are expected to provide a good level of protection. Between the two vaccines, more than a million doses have been administered in the U.S.
JYNNEOS requires two doses given, ideally 28 days apart. ACAM2000 requires only one dose, but it is not recommended for pregnant women, children less than 12 months, and those with certain medical conditions involving the heart, skin, or immune system. Due to this being the first global outbreak, the vaccines’ effectiveness and duration of protection are unknown. So far, high-risk men who are at least two weeks past their first dose of JYNNEOS appear to be 14 times less likely to come down with monkeypox. The issue of effectiveness is clouded by the fact that those vaccinated may behave differently than the unvaccinated. For example, the vaccinated group may be less likely to avoid higher-risk behaviors.
The CDC recommends that people with a known exposure to monkeypox be vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccination within four days of exposure may prevent the disease or decrease its severity. Additionally, people at high risk due to sexual behaviors or employment (such as healthcare workers) should consider being vaccinated. The vaccine is free to them. Those interested should contact their local health department to check on availability. Healthcare workers can also ask their employer. Currently, the CDC is not endorsing vaccination against monkeypox for the broader public or for everyone who is sexually active.
Many experts believe that monkeypox is here to stay. Even if this outbreak ends, there will likely be future outbreaks. A global strategy is needed to address emerging diseases like monkeypox.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
