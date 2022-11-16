A lot has happened since we wrote about monkeypox back in June. The total number of U.S. cases has almost reached 30,000. Most have recovered, but sadly there have been 11 deaths. There are about 30 new cases a day which is considerably lower than the peak of 600 daily. The outbreak has slowed significantly.

The primary method of transmission has not changed. Monkeypox continues to spread through close skin-to-skin contact. Men who have sex with men and those with multiple sex partners are highest risk. However, monkeypox is not a gay disease or, as shown, an African disease; it is an infectious disease. As expected, there have been cases of monkeypox caught through nonsexual contact, but these remain few and far between. Case in point, only 28 cases have been identified in children less than 13 years of age in the U.S. Most were infected through close physical contact with someone in their household, while two were infected via contaminated household items such as bedsheets or towels.

Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription