BACLIFF
Stomp’s Burger Joint, 3107 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Yummy International Market, 1106 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Yummy International Market, 1106 Grand Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
DICKINSON
Gio’s Flying Pizza & Pasta, 650 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 3, 1807 FM 517 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Korner Food Mart, 3031 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 4335 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Masa Sushi Sake Bar Japanese Restaurant, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Vintage Crown, Micheladas & Tacos, 628 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Rancho’s Taqueria, 3300 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
FRIENDSWOOD
Ice Box, 1401 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Friendswood High School, 702 Greenbriar — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Primrose School of Friendswood, 1409 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, grocery department, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Perry & Sons Market & Grille, 614 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Friendswood Corner, 2255 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Summer Moon Coffee, 1765 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Mod Pizza, 1765 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 113 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Which Wich, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Charleston Tea Room, 154 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Walgreens, 102 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Starbucks inside Kroger, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
Soul 2 Soul Café, 2108 Church St. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Panaderia Navarro, 3801 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Stuttgarden Tavern on The Strand, 111 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
New York Pizzeria, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Roux House Productions, 1508 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Henna Convenience Store, 8224 Harborside Drive — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Moody Early Childhood Center & Pre K-3, 1110 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Cruise Stop, 2418 Strand St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LA MARQUE
Las Regias, mobile unit, 1010 Roosevelt St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
The Birria Taco Factory, mobile unit, 1004 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Circle K, 1335 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, 1615 FM 646 W., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Marble Slab Creamery, 1615 FM 646 W., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Maria’s Takeria, mobile unit, 604 W. Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 123 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Corner Food Mart, 2402 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jack in the Box, 1665 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Donuts, Kolaches, and Tacos, 5010 W. Main St., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
SAN LEON
New Lawrence Grocery, 902 E. Bayshore Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Sunset Lounge, 1222 11th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
Terraza Mexican Bar and Grill, 814 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
