“While expressing gratitude seems innocent enough, it is a revolutionary idea. In a consumer society, contentment is a radical proposition.” — Robin Wall Kimmerer
While 40 percent of the U.S. population is obese and often on the hunt for a quick way to lose weight, some people have the opposite problem. They’re losing weight unintentionally.
Melanie, an 85-year-old, has lost more than 40 pounds in a couple years. Saria, in her 50s, has lost 75 pounds over the past three years. Neither has been trying to lose weight, and both have stabilized around 90 pounds, for now at least.
Despite extensive medical work-up, blood work, head-to-toe imaging, consultations with multiple specialists from gastroenterology to oncology to psychiatry, I’ve been unable to identify a specific cause for either of their weight loss. I’ve even referred Saria for a consult at Mayo Clinic. Up to 28 percent of weight loss cases remain undiagnosed as to a specific cause.
Although cancer is the first thing we think of as a cause of unintentional weight loss, less than a third of older adults with weight loss have cancer, according to a recent article in “The American Family Physician.”
If you have a family member or friend who’s losing weight unintentionally, they need to see their primary care physician and undergo a thorough evaluation. Loss of more than 5 percent of body weight unintentionally within 12 months is a concern.
Does the person have access to adequate food? Food insecurity is a major problem these days, and some folks are reluctant or ashamed to admit it. Dental issues, the inability to chew, loss of taste and smell are common problems in the elderly and more so post-COVID, and all reduce intake.
Reduced saliva, poor-fitting dentures, gum disease and weakened mastication muscles can lead to poor dentition and impaired chewing. Having fewer teeth is associated with more insufficient nutritional intake and decreased variety of nutrients.
Swallowing problems, poor absorption of nutrients leading to chronic diarrhea, restricted diets because of food sensitivities and food allergies may be factors. Medication side effects can be a culprit as well.
Many other medical problems cause weight loss. An example is hyperthyroidism, which increases metabolism. Chronic lung diseases, like emphysema, increase the energy used for breathing more, resulting in weight loss. Depression and other psychological factors such as dementia and anorexia impact nutrition, appetite and weight.
A mnemonic to help remember the causes of unintentional weigh loss is the 9 D’s: dementia, dentition, depression, diarrhea, disease (acute and chronic), drugs, dysfunction (functional disability), dysgeusia (altered taste), dysphagia (trouble swallowing).
Treatment should involve a multidisciplinary team including dentists; dietitians; speech, occupation or physical therapists; social workers; physicians; and nurses.
According to the American Geriatrics Society, appetite stimulants and high-calorie supplements should be avoided because of lack of evidence on long-term survival and quality of life. Instead, treatment should focus on feeding assistance, sometimes softer foods, calorie- and protein-dense foods, addressing contributing medications, providing more appealing foods and social support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.