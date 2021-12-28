Stroke is one of the most feared medical calamities a person can suffer. Everyone knows someone who has experienced a stroke. Its sudden onset with little warning and long-term consequences makes this a terrifying and feared disease.
Stroke is the third-leading cause of death in the United States, and the second cause of death worldwide. Overall, about 800,000 people are afflicted by strokes annually, resulting in 140,000 deaths. Strokes occur in the United States almost every 30 seconds. About 20 percent of those experiencing a stroke die, and survivors can be left with irreversible brain damage, loss of speech and motor issues in their arms and legs.
There are two types of strokes that occur in people: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Ischemic stroke is more common and results from a blocked blood vessel, while hemorrhagic strokes involve a burst blood vessel in the brain. Both types deprive the brain of oxygen and brain tissue dies.
Treatments must be given soon after the stroke begins to be effective. Trypsinogen plasma activator is effective only within a few hours of the stroke and works by dissolving blood clots and restoring blood flow. Endovascular thrombectomy also clears clots and has a somewhat longer window of use, being effective within 24 hours of the onset of the stroke. Up to 80 percent of stroke victims don’t receive these therapies in time to protect the brain.
Scientists recently have published research that may be the beginning of a new therapy for stroke victims. It can repair damaged brain tissue even days after a stroke and can reverse cognition, speech and motor deficits. This exciting advance uses a technique called nonviral tissue nanotransfection. To create this treatment, scientists take skin cells called fibroblasts and reprogram them to create new blood vessels in the damaged areas of the brain. This allows blood flow to deliver oxygen to cells and help the damaged brain heal.
In studies, mice that received this therapy had their motor function restored to 90 percent within a few weeks. It’s like repairing clogged water pipes in your home: To fix the problem and restore water flow, you install new pipes.
The key to changing these skin cells into blood vessel cells comes from special genes introduced into these cells. These genes create proteins called transcription factors, which are essential as we develop as embryos.
Scientists found the transcription factors “tricked” the skin cells into believing they were embryonic cells made to form new blood vessels. When the scientists injected the cells into the brain of a mouse that had experienced a stroke, they formed new blood vessels in the damaged areas of the brain.
This treatment can extend stroke recovery time, but brain cells are regenerated and function is restored in a way that was previously thought to be unattainable. This is an exciting new development that would bring relief to many people who suffer with the debilitating effects of ischemic stroke.
