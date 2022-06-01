Early in the pandemic, telemedicine visits became one of the primary ways for patients and their doctors to connect. Many parents enjoyed being able to talk without having to bring their children to the office, and my patients with compromised immune systems felt much safer talking about their concerns in a virtual format.
Many patients continue to utilize telemedicine visits for routine follow-up issues that may not require in-person examinations.
Telemedicine offers patients a chance to discuss one or two issues with their doctor without all the hassle of leaving home or work. These are great options for people who need just a quick checkup on their blood pressure, diabetes or other chronic conditions.
If your doctor offers telehealth visits for you, there are a few things you can do to better prepare for these visits to ensure you get the most of your virtual time together.
First, write it down. Write down whatever issues or concerns you want to speak about. You also will want a list of your medications close by as well as somewhere to write down any advice or instructions you may receive.
Second, make sure your smartphone, tablet or computer is ready and able to work with whatever platform your doctor uses. Many insurance plans require the visit have both audio and visual components to count as a virtual visit. If your camera is not working, or you do not have a camera to do the visit, you may need to reschedule as an in-person visit.
Finally, try to find a quiet place with plenty of light where you can speak freely with your physician. Make sure to close other applications and that the internet is stable. It is challenging to talk about a rash if you are in the lunchroom or at the store where everyone can hear.
Do not be shy regarding asking any questions and getting clarification on anything you need to know more about. This is your time with your physician.
One of the great things that happened regarding telemedicine is that Congress authorized pay parity for telemedicine visits. This means that physicians were paid the same amount for telemedicine visits as they were for in-person consultations.
This helped small physician practices keep their doors open as well as justified employed physicians setting up the same amount of time for a telemedicine visit as well as in person visits, so patients received their doctor’s full attention. Unfortunately, this payment provision is set to expire once the Public Health Emergency has ended.
Telehealth can be a great opportunity to build on your established relationship with your doctor, but it does not replace the need for in-person visits. I still recommend at least one or two in-person visits a year or more depending on your doctor’s recommendation. Finally, consider emailing or calling your federal representatives and ask that they continue paying for telehealth after the Public Health Emergency ends.
