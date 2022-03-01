BACLIFF
Las Michoacanon, mobile unit, 4411 state Highway 146 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
McDonald’s, 4505 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Salty Bovine Pit House Unit 1, mobile unit, P.O. Box 1871 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Joall Produce and Natural Juices, 4228 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Family Dollar, 3914 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Walgreens, 100 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Walgreens, 4016 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dickinson Shell, 4200 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
CVS, 100 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Taqueria Rodeo, mobile unit, 1460 state Highway 146 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Valero Food Mart, 1024 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
GALVESTON
Triple J Hurricane Cowboy Shave Ice, mobile unit, 9030 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Beachfront Palms Hotel, 5914 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dawn’s Donuts, 6304 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Galveston Artillery Club, 3102 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Vintage Crown, 215 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Waterman Restaurant, 14302 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Tropical Treats, 4117 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
China Sea, 4402 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Sugar Bean, 11 Evia Main, No. 101 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, 5001 Ave. U — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Taquilo’s, 2101 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Donut Palace, 2117 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Brews Brothers, 2404 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Boys & Girls Club, snack bar, 4420 Ave. P — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
East End Preschool, 1903 Church St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Horny Toad’s Bar and Grill, 2408 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Moody Brews at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
HITCHCOCK
La Frontera Restaurant No. 2, 7806 state Highway 6 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 24.
KEMAH
Starbucks, 305 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Walmart, meat/seafood department, 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Skallywag, 600 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Sea Port, 2124 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Sensa, 609 Bradford Ave., Unit 109 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Whataburger, 6300 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
McDonald’s, 2300 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Pig Pen, 5309 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
LEAGUE CITY
The Cottages @ Clear Lake, 450 Landing St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Chicken Express, 1806 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Marcos Pizza, 3020 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Oasis League City, 345 S. Egret Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kandiland Day School, 180 Westover Park Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
CiCi’s Pizza, 2980 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Tako ‘N Tequila, 220 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Holly Berry Tearoom & Gifts, 501 E. Main St., Suite 4 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
SAN LEON
Bayside Food To Go, 2201 Ave. J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp, 101 First St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
American Legion Post No. 291, 1402 FM 517 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Topwater Grill, 815 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
TEXAS CITY
The Olive Garden, 10212 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Food Rite, 5320 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Jack in the Box, 2101 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Rigo’s Café, 902 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Healthy Spot, 2809 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Wonderland, 534 14th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Walgreens, 3103 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
CVS, 2902 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Corner Shell, 3109 First Ave. S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Little Chief Sports Bar, 2305 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Da Daiquiri Spot, 7130 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
