My wife and I just returned from a dream trip to France and the Mediterranean with some indelible memories, awesome photos, great souvenirs, a suitcase of dirty laundry and a respiratory crud that hit us just before we left Rome for home.
It made me realize that as enriching and fun that travel is, there are some basics to recall to make it as healthy as possible.
Regional road trips are probably the easiest and least health challenging. We subscribe to Texas Highways, which specializes in the art of mapping out mini-trips and junkets throughout our great state. Of course, a road trip in Texas can take longer than a flight to Hawaii, but at least you are in your own car, with your children, pets and familiar environment. The usual advice about healthy snacks, lots of water, wearing seat belts, and frequent stops for sightseeing and a little exercise is relevant here. Buccee’s here we come!
On more extended travel, here is some additional advice. The lines in airports are growing, so practice some stress management, deep breathing and spiritual consciousness raising so you don’t become a problem traveler, get frustrated and angry or aggravate a TSA agent.
In a plane, drink lots of water as the air is dry. This reduces risk of respiratory disease. Wear a mask if you have immune problems, are on immunosuppressive therapy, or are otherwise vulnerable to the many germs floating around the closed cabin space. They recirculate and ventilate the air, but there’s not much you can do if the guy next to you is coughing up his tonsils. Get up and walk, especially if you are at risk for blood clots, are pregnant or have arthritis.
Foreign travel is increasingly popular due to low fares, package trips, cruises, social media, and technology that helps navigate in new places. Such travel has become so accessible that you may feel overwhelmed with the lines and crowds.
The number of people traveling globally has more than doubled in the past two decades. This has been accelerated by the emerging Chinese middle-class who we now see in large groups on every voyage. Their numbers have tripled in the past 10 years and they spend more money vacationing than those from any other country.
Infection is always a risk so wash your hands frequently. You have no doubt heard about the gastrointestinal outbreaks on cruise ships and hand-washing really helps prevent spread. Don’t let a good vacation go to pot. Check with your doctor if you should bring some prophylactic medications for travelers’ diarrhea.
Wear comfortable walking shoes as many foreign destinations require a lot more walking that we Americans are typically accustomed to. Take something for end of the day aches and pains. And always carry your prescription medications with you rather than checking them in luggage.
The Centers for Disease Control have a highly useful travel website that will provide crucial information about your destination: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel. Many locations require vaccines, medications, and other precautions. Look at the website well in advance of your travel as you may need a series of vaccines, prescriptions from your doctor, and other items familiar to only the most seasoned travelers. Your travel agent will be helpful as well.
Bon voyage!
