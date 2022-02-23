“Dare to stand before those you fear, and speak your mind, even if your voice shakes.” — Maggie Kuhn
“Old people and women constitute America’s biggest untapped and undervalued human energy source.” — Maggie Kuhn
Not long ago, I wrote a piece here called “Don’t let the old man in,” a quote attributed to Clint Eastwood and made famous in a song of that name. I received an outpouring of positive comments from those who read it and strived to thrive, not just to survive, as they age.
Maggie Kuhn, quoted above, was the founder of the Gray Panthers, who fought against ageism and for nursing home reform. She was motivated by being forced to retire from an active role in her church at the then-mandatory age of 65, an event she found unjust and unacceptable. She lived another 25 years as an activist promoting the rights of older adults, eventually dying at 90 of a heart condition.
Now, I’m not exactly a Gray Panther — maybe more like a bald panther. However, I fully support the efforts of her and those in gerontology, medicine, psychology, the fitness field, nursing, social work and others who are disrupting the stereotypes of ageism, working to improve long-term care, referred to as “glorified playpens” by Kuhn, and to foster ongoing societal norms that make the best use of the time and talents of our elders.
In many societies over the millennia, elders were respected and sought out for their wisdom and experience, though in the post-Industrial age, they’ve often been cast aside like a used, worn-out machine part.
Programs that foster volunteerism, continued careers, often second or third ones, and lifelong learning help to buck this trend.
While it’s true that some older adults are just tired, in pain, physically and mentally ready to take their hand from the wheel of life, many are not. I continue to be amazed at the 70-, 80-, and 90-year-olds in my practice with sharp minds, mobile albeit slower bodies, and an unquenchable joie de vivre.
They’re grateful for each day and strive to make each one count. Rather than dwelling on their aches and pains and disabilities, they focus on what they can still do, contribute and enjoy. Typically, they maintain active social connections, hobbies and other interests and attend to a moderate lifestyle in food, drink and exercise.
Although Kuhn died 30 some years ago, her mantle of advancing the rights of aging people and women has come a long way. We’re living longer by and large, which does pose some real issues in terms of accumulated risks of dementia, cancer, heart disease and other chronic conditions.
Those that make a choice that age isn’t a number, but an attitude, are the ones who make their lives count and set an example for all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.