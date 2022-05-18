“I don’t know anything about consciousness. I just try to teach my students how to hear the birds sing.” — Shunryu Suzuki Roshi
Hand in hand as we stepped onto the beach, we both took a deep breath and started a mindfulness walking meditation: Press the soles of your bare feet into soft sand as you walk toward the water’s edge. Close your eyes and smell the crisp ocean air, hear the rhythmic sounds of the tide and a symphony of sea bird voices. Sunrises, sunsets and rain showers over the water all offer unique beauty. Enjoying a stroll, jog, or just sitting on the beach makes one feel more relaxed. It should be no surprise that we benefit cognitively and psychologically from time away from daily stress. Florence Williams, in her book “The Nature Fix,” writes that time outdoors increases coping mechanisms, improves optimism and mental resilience and lowers triglycerides. City parks, forests, aquariums and hiking trails have similar impact.
Published before the current pandemic hit, the book states that according to a World Health Organization report, “globally, depression is responsible for more healthy years lost than any other condition.” Getting out into nature, into green spaces and bodies of water, improves human well-being. Recommendations from Finland suggest spending a minimum of five hours a month in nature. The Biophilic Cities Project at the University of Virginia created a nature pyramid including at least some daily interaction with nature to “de-stress, find focus, and lighten mental fatigue.” Seeing birds, trees, even pets and houseplants fill the requirement. Next, the pyramid includes at least weekly outings of a minimum of an hour or more to “parks or waterways where sounds and hassles of the city recede.” Research from Japan and Utah support the final guideline nature pyramid expectation that once or twice a year, everyone should spend a few days immersed in nature, including what Williams calls “wild places.”
Williams mentions physicians who write prescriptions for outdoor activities to motivate patients with conditions like obesity, diabetes, depression, anxiety and respiratory conditions. One doctor in Oakland, California, formed a partnership with his town’s park district to make it easier for underprivileged children to spend more time outdoors. In addition to physical and mental health benefits, neighborhood parks encourage socialization for people of every age.
Citing study after study from locations around the globe, she persuades her readers to get outdoors more often using this coda: “Go outside, often, sometimes in wild places. Bring friends or not. Breathe.”
Which days do you regularly spend time in nature? When can you plan a weekly outing into a natural place nearby? Might you go alone or with friends? Can you imagine a visit of a few days in a more remote location? The Nature Fix asserts that “our brains especially love water.” Whether on the island or in our nearby mainland neighborhoods, we can all enjoy the Gulf, lakes, bayous, estuaries and green spaces galore.
”I think our journey is all about healing ourselves and healing each other in our own special ways.” — Ram Dass
