“A healthy person has a thousand wishes, but a sick person has only one.” — Indian Proverb
Recently, a patient presented in family medicine clinic with incidental concerns about his memory. A college professor, he had misplaced some study plans and couldn’t find them for a few hours.
I administered a brief, standardized mental status test, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. He scored nearly perfectly, ruling out, for now, at least any significant signs of dementia.
I assured him that he was experiencing some normal age-related cognitive change. We will monitor his condition. I encouraged him to stay mentally, physically and socially engaged. Also, I recommended he eat the healthy MIND diet — a blend of the DASH and Mediterranean diets.
Since he had been facing some significant family issues lately, I suggested he manage stress more mindfully in ways that worked best for him.
Among older adults, such memory concerns represent a daily complaint in the primary care setting. Most patients fear that the slightest forgetfulness predicts progressive senility, dementia or even Alzheimer’s Disease.
While these are valid considerations, many older adults don’t realize that a certain amount of forgetfulness is entirely normal, even beneficial. It may actually be the brain’s normal and effective way of clearing out debris. Sleep and dreaming do the same for us.
Cognitive scientists have determined that forgetting and remembering are both essential to survival and are parallel systems in the brain. In a recent Time magazine article, “The New Science of Forgetting,” the author cited a book we are reading, with great interest, by Columbia University professor of neurology and psychiatry, Dr. Scott A. Small titled Forgetting: “The Benefits of Not Remembering.”
It explores mechanisms that at a basic science level verify and validate our needs to forget much of the vast amount of sensorineural inputs from the complex world around us. Implications and potential for future research are vast, including post-traumatic stress disorder, autism spectrum and dementias.
Still, not being able to remember something can be frustrating. Realizing that you can’t remember a name, why you came into a room, or where you left your keys may all be part of your brain’s mechanism for focusing on the important stuff in life while that healthy aging brain is culling out the non-essentials.
If you’re over 50 (or not), this book’s solid scientific findings will reassure you that the normal, essential requirement of forgetting:
• Benefits our cognitive and creative abilities
• Improves our emotional well-being
• Enriches personal and psychological health and societal interactions
• Opens our minds to better decision making, accepting and experiencing joy and joyful relationships
• Inspires us to flourish artistically
Where did you put those car keys? Give yourself a break. Remember! Forgetting small, seemingly unimportant things serves a beneficial purpose.
Small concludes his book with these words: “There’s no better way, perhaps, to end a book on normal forgetting than with a hopeful new beginning for pathological late-life forgetting.”
Remember that!
