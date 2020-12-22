BACLIFF
La Mejor Meat Market, 942 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Lou’s Supermarket, 406 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Joe Lee’s Seafood Kitchen, 1108 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Skipper’s Café, 1026 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Taco’s Rosita, mobile unit, 1685 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
DICKINSON
Crawdiddy’s, mobile unit, 1741 Silver Rend Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Cristo Rey Bakery & Restaurant, 2301 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
FRIENDSWOOD
Between Us Tea Room, 802 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
H-E-B, seafood/meat/sushi departments, 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Timber Creek Golf Club, snack bar, 4554 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, meat/seafood department, 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kroger, grocery/produce departments, 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
JLB Eatery, 518 N. Friendswood Drive — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Pho Yen, 1612 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Lowen’s, 2111 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 115 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Goddard School, 1650 Friendswood Lakes Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Wendy’s, 104 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
McDonald’s, 100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dairy Queen, 204 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kroger & Kwik Stop, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
GALVESTON
Smooth Tony’s, 415 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
JFE Sushi, inside Kroger, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bambu Mexican Grill, 1220 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Unique Food Mart, 3825 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Gofresh Gourmet, 1202 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Midtown Tavern, 5806 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2227 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Fish Company Taco, 1914 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Daiquiri Time Out, 2701 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Gumbo Diner, 3602 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Super 8 Motel, 2825-B 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Samy’s Food Mart, 4502 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Broadway Citgo, 2227 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
New 7AM Food Store, 2728 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Sonic Drive-In, 5127 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Chili’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Broadway Quick Stop, 3902 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Odyssey Academy, cafeteria, 2412 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Sunny Food Mart, 5027 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
JAMAICA BEACH
JE Mocha Bean, 16708 San Luis Pass Road, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
KEMAH
Boardwalk Fudge, 710 Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Luka’s Barbecue Steakhouse, 1415 state Highway 146 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Subway, 206 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kipp Rose, 504 Kipp Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Sonic Drive-In, 1159 W. Main St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Little Caesar’s, 5010 W. Main St., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Randalls, 2951 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Main St. Bistro, 615 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Randalls, deli/bakery department, 2951 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Randalls, produce/Starbucks/grocery departments, 2951 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 Wesley Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Logan’s Roadhouse, 3160 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Pizza King, 103 Davis Road, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
The Drink Station, 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Oasis League City, 345 S. Egret Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Cat Corner, 101 E. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Burger King, 4898 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dairy Queen, 831 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
SAN LEON
Dollar General, 2415 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
SANTA FE
Taqueria Acapulco, mobile unit, 11709 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 12407 state Highway 6 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Santa Fe Exxon, 13702 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Innovate Nutrition, 13031 state Highway 6 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Casa Fiesta Bar & Grill, 3121 Palmer Highway — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Johnny’s Seafood Café, 2902 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 3000 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Buc-ee’s, 6201 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Olive Garden, 10212 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Stripes, 2829 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
The Healthy Spot, 2809 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Stripes, 3239 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Happy Donuts, 1824 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
