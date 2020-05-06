Epidemiology, the science of health effects in human populations, uses four distinct study methods: case series, case control studies, cohort studies and clinical trials.
The first three are often referred to as observational studies. For clinical studies, investigators carefully assemble data from samples of defined populations.
Epidemiologists use the case series, the oldest form of epidemiologic study, to systematically identify subjects with a characteristic of interest. The data about the subjects are collected and documented in a manner that independent investigators can review and replicate.
In 1981, five men showed symptoms of Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia (PCP), which rarely occurs except in immunocompromised individuals. Later that year, an unusually large number of gay men developed Kaposi’s sarcoma (KS), a rare skin cancer. As the number of cases of PCP and KS mounted, epidemiologists began to refer to it as AIDS. The subsequent discovery of a virus led to the designation HIV/AIDS for the syndrome.
Case control and cohort studies generate specific hypotheses to be tested in later trials. In the case control study, two groups of individuals are selected —cases with a disease or syndrome of interest and controls without the disease of interest.
Using record reviews or interviews, information about the groups is gathered. The information allows assessing similarity of the groups, as well as potential risk factors. Investigators used the case control study to identify smoking as a likely cause of lung cancer.
Cohort studies follow samples of individuals for a period of time. At the beginning, data are gathered on the characteristics and habits of the participants. As they’re followed, regular examinations assess health conditions.
By correlating beginning characteristics with subsequent conditions, hypotheses are generated about the relationships. The Framingham Heart Study began in 1948 with a sample of 5,209 individuals. It continues today with the third generation of the original cohort. It has led to major findings with respect to heart disease and high blood pressure.
The clinical trial differs because an investigator creates the groups to be compared. Trials can test hypotheses developed in the observational studies. The trial is characterized by giving patients one or more treatments to assess potential effects.
The book of Daniel tells of four Israelites who ate a diet of vegetables and water. At the end of the trial, they appeared healthier than men who had eaten the king’s rations. Dr. Robin Armstrong, of Texas City, treated 39 patients with hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 in an open label clinical trial.
Trials can add randomization, where subjects randomly receive different treatments. The physicians and patients may not know which treatment they receive in a “blinded” trial. Trials for treatment can be quite focused since everyone entered has a disease that requires an intervention.
Trials used to assess vaccines require far more individuals because most people entered haven’t yet been exposed to the disease under study. The initial polio vaccine trials ultimately included 440,000 children, 210,000 of whom received a placebo.
Today, randomized, blinded clinical trials represent the gold standard for medical research.
