A 33-year-old went to a local pharmacy to receive a chickenpox (varicella) vaccine because he couldn’t recall having had chickenpox or being vaccinated in the past. At the pharmacy, he had difficulty checking-in on the kiosk, so the nurse practitioner bypassed the process and vaccinated him anyway.
Three weeks later he developed painful blisters from head to toe including inside his mouth. Upon admission to the hospital, he received intensive anti-viral therapy. He survived but will bear the pox scars for life.
The pharmacy failed to ask the routine pre-vaccination questions. The answers would’ve revealed that he had received a kidney transplant and was taking medications to suppress his immune system. In other words, he’s immunocompromised.
About 3 percent of Americans are immunocompromised. People who fall into this category include those on anti-rejection transplant medications, as well as some currently receiving drug or radiation therapy for cancer. Also included are people living with AIDS and those receiving certain medications for rheumatologic and other autoimmune conditions. The common thread is that their immune system is weak and has a hard time controlling and fighting infections.
People with chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and lung disease aren’t necessarily immunocompromised but are also at risk, but for a different reason. Their illness is more likely to be serious because of the strain it puts on their already overtaxed organs and not because their immune system cannot fight. Such individuals may not have the physical reserves to handle the stress the illness places on their body.
In this story, the 33-year-old received a chickenpox vaccine, which is a live attenuated vaccine. This means the vaccine contains a weakened form of the germ that causes a very mild infection in those with a normal immune system. In immunocompromised people, their immune system may not be able to fight even the weakened germ. The vaccine germ may grow unchecked and cause severe disease such as happened in this case. People with chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and lung disease have immune systems that can control the live vaccine germ and they can receive live vaccines when recommended.
Only a small percentage of vaccines given are live. Those used in the United States include chickenpox, rotavirus, measles-mumps-rubella, nasal flu, yellow fever and oral typhoid vaccines. The current shingles vaccine, Shingrix, isn’t a live vaccine and is recommended for mostly everyone 50 and older.
Live vaccines also aren’t given to pregnant women. It’s not because pregnancy is an immunocompromised condition but rather because of the theoretical risk to the fetus. In reality, thousands of pregnant women have accidentally received live vaccines over the past several decades without any demonstrated harm to the child.
This is a cautionary tale of a rare, but avoidable, injury caused by a vaccine. People should make sure that prior to receiving vaccines, the administering health professional is fully informed of their health conditions and medications.
