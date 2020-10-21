The lavender blooms. I am at peace.
These days, we’re all acutely aware of the importance of our immune system. Our diet plays a strong component in sustaining and strengthening our immune system. Deficiencies in nutrients result in a higher incidence of respiratory infections, including pneumonia.
Well established in supporting immunity are the following nutrients: vitamins A, C, D, E, zinc, fiber, polyphenols, protein and probiotics. A diet that provides these in adequate amounts reduces our frequency of infections by sustaining barriers, like mucosa and gut lymphoid tissue, cellular immune function, promoting tissue healing and reducing inflammation.
The best way to get these is in your diet.
Nutrition is clearly a factor in COVID-19 infections. As a country, we’re overfed and undernourished. It’s estimated that 40 percent of Americans are low in one or more key nutrients. A similar percent are obese, another risk factor for COVID-19 infections. Deficiencies are more common among the poor, the elderly and non-whites.
At several virtual conferences I recently attended, the focus was on these three: vitamin C, D, and zinc. While none are touted or proven as cures or even full protection from respiratory illness, evidence is clear that those lacking in adequate amounts of them are prone to more frequent, severe immune and infectious problems.
Vitamin C supports immune function and shortens the duration of respiratory infections, particularly for those under stress. Up to 80 million Americans consume suboptimal amounts. Some hospital protocols have even started including intravenous vitamin C, finding reduced hospital days and severity of illness. Food sources include citrus, tomatoes, sweet potatoes and broccoli. (https://www.webmd.com/cold-and-flu/qa/what-foods-are-rich-in-vitamin-c)
Vitamin D protects the lungs and gut while reducing inflammation. A study of over 200 people with low vitamin D status, at least 38 ng/ml, found those with low levels have 20 times the rate of critical illness. It’s in fatty fish, cod liver oil (grandma knew best), mushrooms and fortified dairy. (https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminD-HealthProfessional/#h3)
Zinc deficiency is estimated at 35 percent to 45 percent in those over 60, precisely those most prone to COVID-19. Zinc supplements in this age group have shown reduced lower respiratory infections, pneumonia and antibiotic use. Foods rich in zinc are mushrooms, cashews, oysters, grass-fed beef and lamb, shellfish and legumes. (https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/best-foods-high-in-zinc#TOC_TITLE_HDR_11)
Other dietary nutrients and phytochemicals have potential to reduce chronic inflammation, linked to heart disease, diabetes and dementia but also to severe lung inflammation so serious in COVID-19. This inflammasome can be quelled by: curcuminoids (turmeric and ginger), resveratrol (from grapes), epigallocatechin (from tea), sulforaphane (from broccoli, kale, mustard greens and cabbage), quercetin and citrus pectin (citrus, fruits and vegetables), ginsenosides (ginseng) and potassium (plants and fruits).
Eating a plant-rich diet, a rainbow of colored foods, a variety of herbs and spices can all dampen inflammation and support our immunity. If you cannot do this consistently, consider some “health insurance” by at least taking a good quality multivitamin. Daily dosing for the “top three” is vitamin C 250-500 mg, vitamin D 800-2000 IU, and zinc 50-100 mg.
“Let thy food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” — Hippocrates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.