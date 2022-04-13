The Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently stamped their approval on a second booster shot of the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna for adults 50 and older. Additionally, any adult who received two Johnson & Johnson vaccines could also receive a second booster of an mRNA vaccine.
The CDC said that you “could” receive a second booster shot but stopped short of saying that one “should.” They previously recommended that everyone 12 and older should receive the first booster for optimal protection. The benefit of a second booster isn’t as extreme, but it’s still there.
Those boosted more than four months ago now have waning antibody levels. These decreased levels may increase the risk of infection when exposed to the virus. Even if infected, however, those vaccinated will have a complementary part of their immune system activated to prevent severe disease. This is consistent with the current high number of COVID-19 cases but lower hospitalizations.
Omicron’s stealthier variant, BA.2., is now the dominant virus in our country and more contagious than omicron. Cases are likely unreported given home testing that’s available. Getting vaccinated now with the second booster could maximize protection to those at greatest risk.
One study in Israel evaluated more than 1 million adults older than 60 who received a fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine. It showed that the extra boost reduced infection in half and severe illness by four-fold, but the protection for infection was short-lived.
Another study looked at more than 1,000 healthy, younger health-care workers and compared those who received three versus four shots of either mRNA vaccine. Antibody levels were increased like levels seen after the third dose. Both groups had a similar number of mildly symptomatic infections with omicron whether or not they received one or two boosters, however.
All studies show that a fourth dose of mRNA vaccine is safe. Our take-home message is that healthy adults older than 70 (or older than 60 with medical problems) get the greatest benefit from this extra dose.
If someone had their first booster and was infected with omicron in the past few months then there’s no rush, however. There are now more than 20 studies showing that immunity from infection compliments the vaccine-induced immunity for broad protection.
Both vaccines are outstanding, and it’s not necessary to have allegiance to the same shot previously used for the initial vaccinations. If you received three prior Pfizer doses, then you may opt for Moderna and vice versa. Even though both Moderna and Pfizer are mRNA vaccines, they aren’t identical, and there’s a higher increase in antibody level with changing the vaccine for the booster dose.
That said, we will not be able to boost our way out of the pandemic. It’s still incredibly important to reach out to those who are unvaccinated to protect them from illness, further viral spread and mutation. Three shots continue to hold up for prevention in severe disease, and they’re better than zero shots.
