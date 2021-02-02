Guns kill people — and not just the bad guys. Guns also kill children. Recently reported in the journal Pediatrics by R. S. Beidas, et al., is the following information: In 2018, 3,335 young people (aged 1-19) died of firearm injuries. These injuries are broken down into homicide (55 percent), suicide (39 percent) and unintentional injury (3 percent).
It has been recommended there needs to be increased attention to safe firearm storage in the home and other places such as cars to which young people may have access. Safe storage may prevent firearm injury and mortality, specifically suicide and unintentional injury.
Another study by M. C. Monuteaux, et al., in JAMA stated even a modest increase in safe firearm storage would result in a 32 percent decrease in lives lost.
There are no universally agreed on recommendations for safe storage.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has the following recommendations: “The most effective measure to prevent suicide, homicide and unintentional firearm-related injuries to children and adolescents is the absence of guns in the home.”
If firearms are in the home, the academy recommends they are stored locked (for example, in a lockbox), unloaded (ammunition not in the firearm) and with ammunition stored in a separate locked location.
The National Shooting Sporting Foundation, a national trade association, recommends similar safe storage of firearms but doesn’t recommend the absence of firearms in the house. The issue of safe storage has to consider individual rights while preventing negative effects and promote positive health outcomes.
A recent project was developed in New Hampshire on the best ways to prevent suicide. The Gun Shop Project included a group of mental health and public health experts, firearm retailers, firearm range owners and firearm right advocates. They developed materials on how to prevent suicide by firearms. There still are major gaps in understanding of how to make evidence-informed recommendations that fit into the gun owners’ preferences and their reasons for having a firearm.
Most parents want a solution for safe storage that keeps their children safe, and there’s still research that might help in making safe decisions. Potential existing and overlooked solutions may include removing the firing pin, bolt, fire control group or other critical functional components from firearms. Another is to develop more preferred storage devices that are acceptable and cost effective. Keyed lockboxes may be preferred over cable locks.
To develop approaches that have the greatest likelihood of widespread adoption of safe storage, it’s felt the safety researchers must partner with a range of stakeholders including parent firearm owners to identify and test recommendations for safe storage.
Each community can identify the stakeholders and public health officials to help develop their own recommendations to help prevent young people from access to firearms. This will save lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.