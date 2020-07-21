Recently, there has been interest in blood types and their association with COVID-19 infections.
Some studies have suggested Type A may have a higher risk of catching COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms while Type O may have a lower risk.
Another study from Massachusetts General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital found no evidence that blood type affects whether someone develops severe symptoms (intubation or death) from COVID-19.
All red blood cells are essentially the same inside, but the outsides are covered with different kinds of antigens (proteins that project outward from the cell surface). While there are hundreds of kinds of antigens, there are four that are important for transfusions.
They are A, B, AB and O. Antibodies recognize these foreign antigens and tell the immune system to destroy them. Your blood type is also determined by Rh status, an inherited protein found on the surface of red blood cells.
Most people are Rh positive and those people can get blood from a Rh negative person. People with Rh-negative should only get Rh-negative blood as they would react and destroy the Rh-positive cells. Therefore, there are eight major blood groups, A+, A-, etc. There are a few rare ones.
For mother and babies, there can be problems when the mother and baby have different blood types and as small amounts of red blood cells pass across the placenta, it can set up an antibody-antigen reaction and destroy the red cell.
This can cause more products from the cell breakdown than the liver can clear causing jaundice and potentially, significant anemia, if too many cells are destroyed. That’s why such attention is given to the blood types of the mother and baby.
It’s unclear why during evolution blood types evolved. The ABO blood type gene doesn’t just influence our blood, but it is active in a wide variety of tissues, digestive and respiratory systems. Some believe their function is more in the digestive and respiratory systems where they have the most contact with viruses and bacteria.
There’s an association with blood Type B and a reduced risk of cancer, and with group O with a reduced risk of dying with severe malaria.
It’s also unclear about the protective effect of a specific blood type on COVID-19 infections or their severity. One idea is people with Type O are less prone to coagulation problems and clotting has been a major driver of the severity of COVID-19. Considering all the variables the protective effect of any blood type is small.
With all the isolation requirements and need for social distancing, the amount of blood available for transfusions is alarmingly low. Blood transfusions are critical for the well-being of many infants and adults; those with COVID-19 and all those other problems that cause sickness and death that still exist.
You can do something positive. Call the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Blood Bank at 409-747-4928 for an appointment or for the location of the nearest blood bank.
