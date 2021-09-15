Everything involving the pandemic has become politically charged. COVID-19 vaccines are no exception. The uproar in Tennessee over the vaccine and teens is just another example.
Tennessee has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country. As part of its efforts to vaccinate everyone eligible, the Tennessee Department of Health put out advertisements encouraging teens to get vaccinated. Tennessee law allows for teens ages 14 through 17 to consent for some of their medical care, including vaccination. Tennessee laws relating to minors, like those of most states, are patterned after centuries of legal practices followed in Europe. These laws recognize teens’ growing autonomy, knowledge of their own needs and ability to act in their own best interest. Indeed, research shows 16-year-olds make medical decisions on par with adults.
The Tennessee Supreme Court has upheld the laws involving teen consent. In relatively rare occasions, teens have consented for their own vaccinations, such as when they’re estranged and living apart from their parents. For routinely recommended vaccines, the Tennessee health department has regularly held school vaccination events and sent teens appointment reminders. So, when it came to COVID-19 vaccines, it probably seemed like business as usual to communicate with teens about vaccination.
But, it wasn’t business as usual. Some Tennessee House and Senate members became enraged upon learning that the health department reached out to teens encouraging them to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Several lawmakers threatened to defund and disband the health department altogether. Angry lawmakers spoke about ending all state vaccination programs. State public health officials scrambled for cover when the pediatrician directing the Tennessee immunization program was fired.
Initially, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee seemed to support the threats against the health department. The governor, either owing to his own beliefs or because of surging COVID-19 and public pressure, dialed down the rhetoric and directed the health department to rework its vaccination policies and procedures. The department would no longer target advertisements and appointment reminders at teens but could continue to communicate with parents.
This political battle isn’t surprising. In general, conservatives favor parental rights while liberals support teen decision-making. Many on both sides of the political spectrum see the COVID-19 vaccines as new and unproven. Some worry about vaccination side effects such as heart inflammation in teens — even if extremely rare. Given that, promoting vaccination directly to teens was going to provoke anger. On the other hand, many worry about teens being denied vaccine protection by parents based solely on parental political ideology.
Both sides resorted to exaggeration and misinformation to make their points. On a strange note, the fired director of the immunization program stated she felt physically threatened after receiving a dog muzzle in the mail. On several occasions, she showed it to the media. Although she denies it, an investigation revealed the muzzle was purchased with her credit card.
Thankfully, cooler heads have prevailed. The Tennessee immunization program will continue and will not be another casualty of COVID-19.
