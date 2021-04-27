BACLIFF
Brooklyn Pizza, 1007 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Express 146, 4801 state Highway 146 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 20.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Ship’s Wheel, 1271 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Steve’s Landing, 1290 Bay Vue Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Bay Vue Grocery, 1901 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
DICKINSON
Valero Food Mart, 1024 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Johnae’s Soul Food, 4915 FM 517 E. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
The Learning Experience, 2351 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Sesame House, 1101 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Sunny’s Chevron, 4303 FM 517 E. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 27.
Los Balones, 4915 FM 517 E. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Kroger, grocery department, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kroger, Starbucks, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
McDonald’s, 100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 15.
GALVESTON
West End Marina, 21706 Burnet Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dizzy Dorado Bar, 3802 Cove View Blvd., Suite H — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Jamaica Beach RV Resort, mobile, 17200 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Roger Produce, 1817 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Homewood Suites, 110 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Triple J Hurricane Cowboy Shave Ice, mobile unit, 9030 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Rice & Curry Indo-Pak Cuisine, 712 Seventh St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2904 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Subway Sandwiches, 2302 61st St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
JAMAICA BEACH
Ocean Food Mart, 16603 Termini San Luis Pass Road — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 42.
LA MARQUE
SS Express Mart, 4603 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 2321 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Star Mart No. 1, 2502 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Building Blocks Academy, 2619 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
LEAGUE CITY
Pierogi Queen, 2047 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Logan’s Roadhouse, 3160 Interstate 45 S. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 27.
Mod Pizza, 2945 Interstate 45 S., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Shipley Donuts, 1507 League City Parkway, Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Qing Qing, 203 W. Main St. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Hartz Chicken, 1740 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Kiddie Academy, 1820 Butler Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
La Famosa, mobile unit, 351 FM 646 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Kids R Kids, 1092 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Cambo Donuts, 2121 W. Main St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Russo’s New York Pizzeria, 1660 FM 646 W., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
SANTA FE
CVS Pharmacy, 13802 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Pizza Hut, 12404 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Taqueria Flores, 12995 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
TEXAS CITY
Wonderland, 534 14th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.