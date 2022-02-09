“The mark of the educated man (person) is not in his boast that he has built his mountain of facts and stood on the top of it but in his admission that there may be other peaks in the same range with men on the top of them and that, though their views of the landscape may be different from his, they are nonetheless legitimate.” — E.J. Pratt, poet
Meditation is something I often prescribe in my writings and integrative medicine practice. It’s an evidence-based method for improving health and well-being, managing stress, pain, multiple physical and mental problems and the general chaos of life.
Many people have told me meditation isn’t something they can or want to do. “I don’t have time.” “I can’t sit still.” “My mind keeps racing.” “I fall asleep.” “Isn’t it some kind of religion?”
These are real concerns, voiced by sincere people. Yet they’re denying themselves opportunities for that’s accessed only through stillness, peace, quietude.
Over the years, I’ve studied and practiced numerous mind-body and meditation techniques both to manage my own restless, anxious, busy mind and to be able to lead others on a healing path of their own. Among these have been: biofeedback; alpha-wave training; chanting; repetitive prayer; transcendental meditation; the relaxation response; pranayama yogic breathing; tai chi and qi gong breathing techniques; and Zen-derived mindfulness-based stress reduction, just to name the major ones.
Each offers a particular flavor of inner work, and there’s no single one suitable for all people. Each person must find their own mountaintop, their own path, what resonates for them.
No matter which appeals to you, however, the key element is a regular, disciplined, repeated practice. The brain and consciousness are like finely tuned instruments needing attention to maintain their harmony and balance.
Recently, I’ve been practicing meditation techniques from a book by Danish psychotherapist Marianne Bentzen, called “Neuroaffective Meditation: A Practical Guide to Lifelong Brain Development, Emotional Growth and Healing Trauma.”
Building on a foundation of developmental psychology, Bentzen explores the functions of various brain areas as we evolve from infants to adults. She maps the pathways of emotions in the brain, how the autonomic nervous system responds and can be altered and the powerful roles of meditation and breath work.
She offers free access to 17 guided meditations (audio.innertraditions.com/neumed) including five very easy, but powerful, five-minute energy-balancing breathing exercises. Another 12 easy, useful guided exercises, each about 5 to 15 minutes long, are also provided in the audio.
The meditations are further detailed in the book’s chapters if you wish to read it: “Being in Your Body, Being in the Biosphere, Flow and Feeling of Spirit, Relationships and Feelings, Meditations on the Songs of the Heart, Aspects of our Mental Space, and Mandala.”
As the chapter titles indicate, they span the breadth of our inner and outer lives. Start today if you wish, from wherever you are, and whenever you’re open to be transformed to a new peaceful, calm you.
