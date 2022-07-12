The hugely successful Global Polio Eradication Initiative began in 1988. As a result, polio remains only in Pakistan and Afghanistan, where socioeconomic conditions hamper vaccination efforts. Recent headlines about the poliovirus in London sewage have led to speculation about polio staging a comeback.
Poliovirus spreads via the fecal-oral route; the germs that cause illness are in the stool and ingested by another. About three-quarters of infected people have no symptoms, while the remainder have a short flu-like illness. Somewhere in the range of 1 to 5 of every 1,000 infections causes inflammation of the nervous system that can result in lifelong paralysis and even death.
Because most infections have few or no symptoms, the only sign of polio in a community is new cases of paralysis among children. Some countries monitor sewage for the virus to detect early spread and hopefully prevent severe illness.
It is not uncommon for poliovirus to show up a couple of times a year in locations like London. Genetic testing showed that the London poliovirus originated from an oral polio vaccine, and it is not the natural or “wild-type” virus. Still, the positive tests are worrisome.
The oral polio vaccine contains an attenuated or “weakened” virus that does not cause disease. On very rare occasions, it reverts back to a form that can cause illness. In 2004, the United Kingdom quit using the oral vaccine and began using only the injected (killed) polio vaccine because it cannot revert.
Many countries still use the oral vaccine because it is inexpensive and easy to give. The London virus came from someone traveling from a country that uses the oral vaccine.
The concern is that the London sewage is testing positive month after month, indicating sustained transmission of the vaccine-derived virus. The repeated transmission increases the likelihood the virus will revert to a dangerous form.
Unbroken transmission can only occur if there are a lot of unvaccinated individuals within London. Vaccinated individuals are not at risk, but the unvaccinated have a small but real chance of developing paralytic polio.
Health officials fear the same thing will happen in London that happened in Israel. This past March, Israel reported its first case of polio since 1989. An unvaccinated 4-year-old boy in Jerusalem developed paralytic polio. Testing of sewage indicated widespread transmission within the city of a reverted vaccine virus.
London is stepping up vaccination to halt transmission and protect against paralytic disease. International researchers are working on developing oral polio vaccines that cannot revert to dangerous forms.
The poliovirus in London does not mean that polio is making a comeback. It does demonstrate that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unsafe drop in vaccination rates. Likewise, major measles outbreaks have occurred in 26 countries due to pandemic disruption of vaccination programs.
If nothing else, the pandemic demonstrated that the United States is not immune to infectious diseases spread by international travel. We need to be vigilant and ensure our people are current with their vaccinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.