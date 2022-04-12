Feedback from the recent articles about plastic particle pollution and smog said that they didn’t point out the extent of these dangerous problems for children. According to UNICEF, “approximately 1 billion children are at an ‘extreme high risk’ of the impact of climate change.” According to American Academy of Pediatrics, “climate change poses threat to human health, safety and security. Children are uniquely vulnerable to these threats. Given this knowledge failure to take prompt, substantive action would be an act of injustice to all children.”
2020 was the hottest year on record. Climate change is a reality. The Earth’s temperature is rising. Glaciers are shrinking and sea level is rising; this is particularly important to Galveston County. Weather has become more extreme both hot and cold, more rainfall or drought.
People care about their children’s health and safety now but they are, or should be, thinking about their health and safety in the future. When we talk about smoking, plastic particles or smog causing asthma attacks, we’re also concerned about lung cancer. The academy of pediatrics in their policy statement states that “climate changes not only affects the lives of children, it has everything to do with their future.”
The effects of climate change on children now are as follows: children are more vulnerable to heat waves, especially infants and children; extreme weather events, such as severe storms not only directly threatens the lives and safety of children but puts them at risks for mental health problems in the future such as post-traumatic stress disorder; poor air quality can cause lifelong breathing problems such as asthma and POCD; changes in the climate has led to an increase in infections such as Lyme disease, diarrhea and parasites which are more dangerous to children than adults; and in some parts of the world climate change has led to less food and less healthy food.
Even scarier to consider is what will happen when the conditions causing climate change continue. The world’s children, and that includes the United States, will face the following: unhealthier air, fewer species of plants and animals, less land as the sea rises, less food, mass migration, as people try to find a safe and healthy place to live, and more instability, as people and governments argue over limited resources.
We’re already trying to live with this. For the sake of our children the American Academy of Pediatrics suggest that we must increase our efforts, no matter how inconvenient, to reduce our energy consumption and waste. We must work to decrease our reliance on fossil fuels and increase renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. We need to prepare ways to protect our communities from extreme weather and to keep our children safe. We need to strengthen our health care system so all children are served in the case of extreme natural disasters and pandemics.
We must work hard to give our children a better, healthier, safer future.
