BACLIFF
Don Raffas Mexican Restaurant, 523-A Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Anthony’s Mexican Restaurant, 941 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
DICKINSON
Kroger, deli department, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kroger, meat department, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Rogers Malt Shoppe, 4410 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Edible Arrangements, 3600 Interstate 45 S., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Shipley Donuts, 3555 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Walgreens, 100 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Joall Produce and Natural Juices, 4228 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
CVS Pharmacy, 100 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Best Handi Stop, 5651 FM 646 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
FRIENDSWOOD
Sonic Drive-In, 3221 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
The Charleston Tea Room, 154 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
H-E-B, bakery/deli department, 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
Boys & Girls Club, snack bar, 4420 Ave. P — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dawn’s Donuts, 6304 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Marriott Courtyard, 9550 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Schlotzsky’s Café Xpress, 2705 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Horny Toad’s Bar and Grill, 2408 Strand St. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Catfish Station, 6105 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Woody’s, 11149 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Black Pearl Bar & Grill, 327 23rd St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Market Station, 2310 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
RJ Meridian Care Center, small kitchen, 2228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
RJ Meridian Care Center, main kitchen, 2228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kritiko’s Grill, 4908 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
JAMAICA BEACH
Way West Grill, 16708 Termini San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
KEMAH
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LA MARQUE
Subway, 2321 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Deborah’s Daycare, 402 Laurel St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Building Blocks Academy, 2619 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Star Kids Education & Care Center, 720 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Always Market, 326 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
LEAGUE CITY
CiCi’s Pizza, 2980 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
CiCi’s Pizza, 2980 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Freebirds World Burrito, 1615 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Subway, 1600 W. League City Parkway, Suite J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Lilly Seafood Restaurant, 3003 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Karen’s Corner, 6011 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Orient Café, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Kolache Factory, 306 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Devereux Foundation, 1150 Devereux Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Little V Vietnamese and Chinese Cuisine, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 118 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 6011 W. Main St., Suite 8107 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Wingstop, 3010 Interstate 45 S., Suite N — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
SANTA FE
Arcadia First Baptist Church, Mother’s Day Out, 14828 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Cowboy Coffee, 3723 state Highway 6 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
El Rodeo Taqueria, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 353 — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
El Rodeo Taqueria, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 353 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Bea’s Donuts, 3401 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Holiday Inn Express, 2440 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Subway, 2506 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Sinaloa’s Mexican Food, 4518 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Speedway, 2501 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Wendy’s, 2805 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Movies 12, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1356 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Corner Shell, 3109 First Ave. S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
