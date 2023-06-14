Some of my new favorite videos to watch are of individuals making their own bread. My wife regularly jokes that I am 2 years late to this fascination, but I love the idea of creating something that can be enjoyed by many. As I was browsing Amazon for a sourdough starter kit, I thought about the benefits of making your bread at home and thought to share a few.
Homemade bread has many health benefits compared to store-bought bread. One of the primary benefits is the lack of added preservatives and other ingredients added to the bread to keep it fresh. While it is not clear what health effect these preservatives have on our health, one study did find behavioral changes in children when they were removed. Irritability, restlessness, inattention and sleep disturbances improved when given bread without food additives. Similar results have been seen with certain food colorings as well. In general, food additives may contribute to many different health issues such as asthma, cardiovascular disease, cancer and even obesity. This is why you will regularly read my recommendation to eat real food and not stuff that comes in a box or with ingredients you cannot pronounce.
The second benefit of homemade bread also relates to the ingredient count. Fewer ingredients often mean fewer calories. Homemade bread has lower sugar and salt content than store-bought bread and usually has more fiber, which keeps blood sugar from spiking. This low blood sugar effect is beneficial for patients with diabetes. Sourdough bread is made through a fermentation process instead of leavening and has been found to not cause significant elevations in blood glucose. Another benefit of the fermentation process is its effect on the feelings of fullness after eating which can lead to eating less and possibly help with weight loss. The fermentation process also improves the microbial diversity of the bread and may improve the establishment of a healthy gut flora.
The third benefit of homemade bread is its adaptability. Want to go paleo, keto or gluten-free? There’s bread you can make for that. Want to add nuts, seeds, whole oats and grains? Go for it! By adding other ingredients to the bread, you can create something unique to your tastes that also adds extra health benefits. This can be particularly enjoyable if you have picky eaters or just want to experiment with different combinations.
Finally, the act of making bread can be a very meditative experience. Bread-making requires you to take time to knead the dough, let it rest, shape it, possibly score it and occasionally check it while baking. You need to get some flour on your hands and put a little bit of effort into the making. This amount of work and effort can seem daunting at first. However, the effort pays off huge dividends in the end. After making your bread, you get to enjoy the fruits of your labor. There’s nothing quite as satisfying as some homemade butter on fresh warm bread.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
