Some of my new favorite videos to watch are of individuals making their own bread. My wife regularly jokes that I am 2 years late to this fascination, but I love the idea of creating something that can be enjoyed by many. As I was browsing Amazon for a sourdough starter kit, I thought about the benefits of making your bread at home and thought to share a few.

Homemade bread has many health benefits compared to store-bought bread. One of the primary benefits is the lack of added preservatives and other ingredients added to the bread to keep it fresh. While it is not clear what health effect these preservatives have on our health, one study did find behavioral changes in children when they were removed. Irritability, restlessness, inattention and sleep disturbances improved when given bread without food additives. Similar results have been seen with certain food colorings as well. In general, food additives may contribute to many different health issues such as asthma, cardiovascular disease, cancer and even obesity. This is why you will regularly read my recommendation to eat real food and not stuff that comes in a box or with ingredients you cannot pronounce.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

