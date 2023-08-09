I recently started on allergy shots after testing positive for several pollens. My doctor told me that the shots are like vaccines. Is that true?
Vaccines contain weakened germs or pieces of germs that stimulate our bodies to make antibodies and immune cells that protect against the germ. There are also booster vaccines that remind the immune system to keep producing germ-fighting antibodies and cells. Our bodies make three types of antibodies in response to germs and vaccines: IgA, IgG and IgM.
Most allergies are caused by a different antibody called IgE. Our bodies use IgE to fight parasites like intestinal worms and malaria. When IgE encounters a parasite, it causes immune cells to release several chemicals, including histamine. Histamine and other chemicals cause swelling, itching and mucus production. People with allergies mistakenly make IgE against things that are not parasites, such as pollen, dust mites, pet dander and foods. The things people are allergic to are called “allergens.” Airborne allergens typically cause itchy, watery eyes, scratchy throat, itchy and runny nose and congestion. Food allergens cause itchy mouths, tongues, and throats, an upset stomach, diarrhea and hives.
Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction resulting from the massive release of chemicals that causes the airways to swell and fill with mucus making breathing difficult. Additionally, the chemicals cause the blood pressure to drop, so the heart can no longer keep enough blood flowing to vital organs. Breathing difficulties and low blood pressure can lead to death. Common causes of anaphylaxis include medications, foods and insect stings.
Allergies due to IgE require prior exposure to an allergen or something chemically similar. For instance, people who develop a birch tree pollen allergy may become allergic to something chemically similar to birch pollen in apples. It is not known why some people develop allergies, but there is a genetic component. It also has something to do with how and when a person is first exposed to a potential allergen. For example, children who did not eat peanuts as a baby are more likely to develop a peanut allergy.
Allergy shots contain tiny amounts of the things causing a person's allergies. The shots are given once or twice a week, and the dose of the allergens is increased slowly. The frequent dosing causes the immune cells to release fewer chemicals when re-exposed to the allergen resulting in fewer allergy symptoms. At this point, the allergy shots are given less often and, in some cases, stopped altogether without symptoms recurring. Interestingly, the amount of IgE falls, and IgG is made instead. This IgG does not cause allergy symptoms. People receiving allergy shots need to be patient as it usually takes months to see an improvement in their symptoms.
There are a lot of similarities between vaccines and allergy shots, but they do not do the same thing. Vaccines ready the immune system to deal with germs, while allergy shots retrain the immune system to deal with allergens in a less problematic manner.
