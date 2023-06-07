I’ve always found the phrase, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” to be humorous. As a child, I imagined that doctors responded to apples in the same way vampires responded to garlic. Interestingly enough, it turns out that there may be some truth to the phrase. Apples have some amazing health benefits that can keep us healthy and lower our risks of certain diseases.

Apples are fruits that are packed with nutrients, vitamins, antioxidants and fiber. Apples are low in sodium, fat and cholesterol. They also have high amounts of vitamin C which is necessary for the growth, development and repair of our cells and tissues. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps improve immunity and protect our cells from oxidative damage. This effect improves the immune system response to infections, decreases the risk of heart disease and can even improve blood pressure. Another benefit of vitamin C is its effect on improving the absorption of iron in the diet. This can be effective in helping some individuals with anemia. One apple has 10 percent of our daily recommended intake of vitamin C. Other nutrients found in apples include copper, potassium, vitamin K, as well as vitamins E and B vitamins.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

