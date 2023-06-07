I’ve always found the phrase, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” to be humorous. As a child, I imagined that doctors responded to apples in the same way vampires responded to garlic. Interestingly enough, it turns out that there may be some truth to the phrase. Apples have some amazing health benefits that can keep us healthy and lower our risks of certain diseases.
Apples are fruits that are packed with nutrients, vitamins, antioxidants and fiber. Apples are low in sodium, fat and cholesterol. They also have high amounts of vitamin C which is necessary for the growth, development and repair of our cells and tissues. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps improve immunity and protect our cells from oxidative damage. This effect improves the immune system response to infections, decreases the risk of heart disease and can even improve blood pressure. Another benefit of vitamin C is its effect on improving the absorption of iron in the diet. This can be effective in helping some individuals with anemia. One apple has 10 percent of our daily recommended intake of vitamin C. Other nutrients found in apples include copper, potassium, vitamin K, as well as vitamins E and B vitamins.
At just 100 calories, a medium size apple can be a fantastic snack for people trying to lose weight. Apples can increase our feelings of fullness, thus prompting us to eat less. Additionally, apples are packed with numerous polyphenols that also work on improving weight and better utilization of fat stores. Studies have now found that Mediterranean plant-based diets rich in polyphenols caused more weight loss than the same style diet that used meats. Polyphenols also play a role in the management of blood sugar levels, decreasing inflammation, improving digestion and may even play a role in decreasing cancer risk. They also help control blood pressure and decrease the risk of heart disease.
Another benefit of apple consumption is the digestive benefit. Apple skins are high in fiber and act as a pre-biotic (food for healthy gut bacteria). The primary way apples do this is through a starch called pectin. There is significant research now looking at our gut health and how it affects the progression of certain chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease and cancer. One study found that freshly harvested apples have better effects than conventional store-bought apples (an even bigger reason to check out the farmer’s market!). Apples may also help symptoms of acid reflux (heartburn), though green apples may worsen it because of their acidity.
Finally, apples may have some health benefits for our brains. Apples contain a compound called quercetin that may protect our brains from oxidative stress. This possibly lowers the risk of developing certain dementias and cognitive decline. However, further research is needed to confirm these results are seen in individuals who eat apples.
A word of caution, while apples have all these benefits, eating too many apples can have a negative effect on our health. Apples can be high in sugar, so limit consumption to 1-2 a day for the best results.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
