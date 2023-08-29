The mental health of children, particularly adolescents, is in the news repeatedly and the increased incidence is alarming. It is particularly alarming as there are simply not enough mental health professionals to care for them.

One of the more common types of mental illness is an anxiety disorder. Most people have felt anxiety. Anxiety is another word for feeling worried or scared. It is normal for children and teens to feel anxious before a big test, talking to a group or competing in a sports event. For most people, these feelings go away by themselves. An anxiety disorder is different and gets in the way of normal childhood activities such as sleeping alone, playing outside or going to school.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription