Artificial intelligence (AI) is and will continue to be a game changer in medicine far into the future. We have written before about the many ways that AI is assisting physicians. AI can screen images for cancerous, precancerous and other abnormal cells. Other new AI projects are promising, although this technology is still in early development. The ability of AI to find patterns in the huge amounts of data in medical records and test results can lead to better medical diagnoses and better patient care.
AI is also playing a role in developing new drugs and vaccines. A recent report in the journal Nature describes a new AI tool that improves the design and effectiveness of mRNA vaccines. The most familiar mRNA vaccines are the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines. This new AI tool uses a computational linguistics model to tweak the shape and structure of the mRNA sequences used in vaccines.
The structure is important because mRNA can be unstable after it is injected into the body. Tweaking the mRNA to be more stable results in higher amounts of the encoded protein and the antibodies that the body makes against it. This results in higher levels of protective antibodies made, and enhanced immunity for the patient.
This new design method optimizes mRNA structures by creating double-stranded molecules. In testing, the optimized mRNA molecules led to vaccines that produced more than 125 times the antibody levels than those with the conventional mRNA molecules. These initial results were generated using COVID vaccines, but this technology should work on a wide range of vaccines. Experts in the field note that this new approach is much better than current methods.
In another report, generative AI neural networks have been used to create antibodies that have higher potency against infectious agents. These models were trained on thousands of protein sequences, information which is available in existing databases. The AI instructed the scientists on how to make small changes in the antibody protein sequence. These changes were easily engineered in the laboratory. Several engineered antibodies were found to bind to SARS-CoV2, Ebola and the flu virus more efficiently.
Antibody molecules have specific regions that bind to molecules on the virus. While some of the changes that the AI suggested were in the expected areas, others were in distant sites elsewhere in the antibody. This was unexpected and outside the scope that a scientist could predict without this tool. Some researchers now hope that this AI approach could not only improve existing antibodies, but could also be used to design new antibodies. That would be a whole new field, and it could expand the types of molecules that could be targeted. This is an area of intense study and we expect to see some new therapeutics based on this approach in the future.
AI has all sorts of implications as it permeates our world. While there are some concerning aspects to this ever-expanding technology, there are certainly bright spots for human health that we will realize.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
