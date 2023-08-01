Artificial intelligence (AI) is and will continue to be a game changer in medicine far into the future. We have written before about the many ways that AI is assisting physicians. AI can screen images for cancerous, precancerous and other abnormal cells. Other new AI projects are promising, although this technology is still in early development. The ability of AI to find patterns in the huge amounts of data in medical records and test results can lead to better medical diagnoses and better patient care.

AI is also playing a role in developing new drugs and vaccines. A recent report in the journal Nature describes a new AI tool that improves the design and effectiveness of mRNA vaccines. The most familiar mRNA vaccines are the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines. This new AI tool uses a computational linguistics model to tweak the shape and structure of the mRNA sequences used in vaccines.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription