Over the past few months, I have read several articles and opinion pieces regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in many spaces, including medicine. There are numerous studies about how AI is being trained to identify cancer cells or provide responses to patient questions sent through an online portal. One study found that AI could score better on medical school exams than medical students (though it is not that hard to score better when you have all the previous exams and answers in your database). With the increased use of technology inside and outside of the exam room, it is helpful to be reminded of the importance of the patient-physician relationship.

I asked ChatGPT how AI could replace the patient-physician relationship, and it did mention some good points about its ability to process data, personalize plans of care based on provided data and preferences, perform routine administrative tasks like scheduling, or even provide some rudimentary answers for commonly asked questions. However, ChatGPT immediately commented that it is impossible for AI to completely replace the patient-physician relationship.

Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.

