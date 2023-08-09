Over the past few months, I have read several articles and opinion pieces regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in many spaces, including medicine. There are numerous studies about how AI is being trained to identify cancer cells or provide responses to patient questions sent through an online portal. One study found that AI could score better on medical school exams than medical students (though it is not that hard to score better when you have all the previous exams and answers in your database). With the increased use of technology inside and outside of the exam room, it is helpful to be reminded of the importance of the patient-physician relationship.
I asked ChatGPT how AI could replace the patient-physician relationship, and it did mention some good points about its ability to process data, personalize plans of care based on provided data and preferences, perform routine administrative tasks like scheduling, or even provide some rudimentary answers for commonly asked questions. However, ChatGPT immediately commented that it is impossible for AI to completely replace the patient-physician relationship.
When patients come to see me, they will usually walk into a room that has the main overhead light off and a few lamps on instead. In some of our clinics, we have some soft music playing in the background. All these choices are intentionally designed to help patients feel at ease and comfortable during the visit. Additionally, in-person visits rather than via video, phone or email allow physicians to notice the non-verbal cues that patients give us during discussion.
Another aspect of care provided by physicians is the complexity of decision-making. While an AI may be able to recommend a patient start medication for their blood pressure, it would not be able to effectively evaluate the other medical conditions or psychosocial aspects that affect a patient’s care. For example, I am horrible at remembering to take any type of medication or supplement. If I were required to take multiple medications or medications at different times of the day, I would end up missing numerous medication doses. A good physician can work with patients to consolidate their medications and identify the fewest number of pills needed to get the best results.
A final consideration against the use of AI in the exam room is ethical and legal ramifications. Some decisions require ethical discussions that cannot be effectively used with AI. Technology is unable to maintain patient confidentiality or appropriately identify the legal ramifications of the medical decisions made in an exam room.
The patient-physician relationship is a sacred connection that carries huge importance. Physicians are trusted with the most intimate details of our patient’s lives and asked to provide direction, council, and to (literally) prescribe a course of action to improve health and wellbeing. There is plenty of room for AI to help improve and streamline the interactions between patients and their physicians, but this relationship cannot be replaced by technology or any form of AI.
Dr. Samuel Mathis is an assistant professor in The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine Department.
