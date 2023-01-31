Almost everyone, whether they have children or not, has heard about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The issue of “not focusing” can be associated with hyperactivity or without hyperactivity. The children with hyperactivity are distracted by everything. The children without hyperactivity are easier to overlook as they are not disruptive but they also have problems with focusing and learning.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that causes children to have difficulties with inattention, hyperactivity, impulsivity, regulating moods and organization. Parents and teachers notice these children have trouble paying attention, concentrating, losing things, following directions, sitting still, acting without thinking or getting mad and frustrated easily. According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), this disorder affects about 10 percent of school-aged children, about 70 percent of these children will still have the disorder into adolescence and half will continue into adulthood. The hyperactivity and impulsivity tends to decrease with age but the problems with inattention last longer and may get worse as school becomes more difficult.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription