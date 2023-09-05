You may know that colonoscopy screenings look for polyps, small clumps of cells in the lining of the colon. Polyps can eventually turn into cancer, which is why they must be monitored. Human colorectal cancer begins in normal tissue and goes through several steps from a normal cell, to a polyp to being fully cancerous. Each of these steps is controlled by one or more genes, and each step is a chance for the cancer to either advance or slow down. Until now, the process has been only partially understood, which limits the ability of scientists to prevent or treat these cancers. Now, though, scientists have reported the creation of a new mouse model to study this process.

Changes in a gene called p16 are among the most common changes seen in colon cells early in the process of becoming cancerous. A p16 is a tumor suppressor gene that normally prevents cells from becoming cancerous. Early in the process, molecules are added to the gene, turning it off and preventing it from suppressing tumor growth. If the molecules are later removed, the gene can be turned on again like a light switch. These types of changes are called epigenetic mutations, and they accumulate as a person ages and contribute to the increased colorectal cancer risk with age.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

