You may know that colonoscopy screenings look for polyps, small clumps of cells in the lining of the colon. Polyps can eventually turn into cancer, which is why they must be monitored. Human colorectal cancer begins in normal tissue and goes through several steps from a normal cell, to a polyp to being fully cancerous. Each of these steps is controlled by one or more genes, and each step is a chance for the cancer to either advance or slow down. Until now, the process has been only partially understood, which limits the ability of scientists to prevent or treat these cancers. Now, though, scientists have reported the creation of a new mouse model to study this process.
Changes in a gene called p16 are among the most common changes seen in colon cells early in the process of becoming cancerous. A p16 is a tumor suppressor gene that normally prevents cells from becoming cancerous. Early in the process, molecules are added to the gene, turning it off and preventing it from suppressing tumor growth. If the molecules are later removed, the gene can be turned on again like a light switch. These types of changes are called epigenetic mutations, and they accumulate as a person ages and contribute to the increased colorectal cancer risk with age.
A second gene involved in colon cancer is called Adenomatous Polyposis Coli (APC) which is another tumor suppressor gene that prevents tumor development. APC mutations can result in the development of hundreds if not thousands of polyps in the colon and increase the risk for colorectal cancer.
To develop the mouse model, scientists bred mice with both the APC and epigenetic mutations. When they studied the mice, they found that they were much more likely to die of colon cancer than other mouse models. The specially bred mice had two copies of the p16 gene- one mutated one and one normal one. It turned out that the normal p16 gene eventually became mutated also, helping the cancer grow and spread.
The scientists identified 103 genes that were expressed differently in the mouse tumors. Some of these genes were involved in cellular metabolism, and others were involved in the immune responses that protect against cancer. Sure enough, the scientists found that the mice had suppression of the immune responses that would normally protect against tumors. This provided an important clue for a possible treatment.
To treat it, the scientists tried three different things: a drug that eliminates the immune suppression; a treatment to reverse the epigenetic modification that turned off the p16 gene; and a combination of both. The combination was more effective than either drug alone.
This study demonstrated that not only do mutations that turn off the p16 tumor suppressor gene contribute to and accelerate the development of colon cancer, but they also suppress the immune system that normally protects us against colon cancer. The new mouse model may also help us understand how colon cancers develop and identify new therapies and diagnostics.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
