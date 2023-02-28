Most people would love it if vaccinations didn’t involve needles and the ouch that goes with them. But for respiratory infections, vaccinations given into the nose or mouth may be more effective than intramuscular (IM) inoculations.
Immune cells live inside the thin mucous membranes that line the nasal and oral cavities. Priming these cells with a vaccine could stop viruses where they first enter the body, blocking their spread, preventing even mild cases of illness and possibly preventing the spreading of the virus to others.
Current U.S. COVID IM vaccines have been shown to do well in reducing severe disease and hospitalizations, but they do not prevent mild cases or transmission to others. Data show the COVID-19 vaccines prevented 14 million cases, 1.1 million hospitalizations and more than 240,000 deaths between Dec. 12, 2020, and June 30, 2021.
When IM vaccines are given, they induce the development of two types of white blood cells: B cells that make antibodies that bind to and inactivate the virus, and T cells that can help B cells do their job as well as killing infected cells. These cells and antibodies circulate throughout the body, but they cannot prevent infections in the mucosal tissue.
China has approved the use of an inhaled version of a COVID vaccine as a booster. It contains the same ingredients as their conventional vaccine, just delivered differently. Russia, India and Iran also have inhaled COVID vaccines available. There are more than 100 oral or nasal vaccines in development around the world, but no inhaled COVID vaccine is currently available in the United States.
The beauty of mucosal vaccines is that they protect the mucosal tissue as well as the rest of the body. Mucosal vaccines result in the production of what are called tissue-resident memory T and B cells that serve as sentinels for future infections. These mucosal T and B cells also produce secretary antibodies called IgA that can react with future infectious viruses. With these white blood cells and IgA, all resident in the respiratory tissues, the body can respond faster and could prevent infections entirely.
Mucosal vaccines are being tested as first vaccines or booster doses after intramuscular vaccination. There are at least nine mucosal vaccines approved for influenza, cholera and polio, of which eight are administered orally, and a flu one is intranasal. For all the success of the oral polio vaccine, since it is a live but attenuated virus, it carries the risk that the virus could mutate. The FluMist attenuated live vaccine approved in the United States, and Europe has been shown to be particularly effective in children, though it is not as effective in adults. Mucosal COVID vaccines will need to be carefully designed and tested to ensure their effectiveness and safety.
Scientists at Yale have shown that an intranasal vaccine protected mice from a lethal COVID virus dose, while an intramuscular vaccination did not. So, personally, I look forward to the possibility of an intranasal COVID booster vaccine as a big step toward bringing this virus under control.
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.