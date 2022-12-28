“Without going outside, you may know the whole world. Without looking through the window, you may see the ways of heaven. The farther you go, the less you know. Thus, the sage knows without traveling. He sees without looking, He works without doing.”
— Lao Tsu
Here at the end of one year and the beginning of another, I write to the many kind and generous people who have been reading this column and have given me such positive and encouraging feedback. This has inspired me to continue writing this 500-word weekly health piece after originally being invited to do so by then Daily News editor Heber Taylor. That was more than 10 years and some 500 columns ago.
These digestible tidbits of information have covered topics on holistic health, wellness, lifestyle, mind-body methods, healthy diets, fitness, medical trends, and more, all laced through with a bit of philosophy. They have been fun to write and hopefully helpful to you and yours.
My colleague Sam Mathis, who has been penning a column a month for some time, will be taking over for me in January as primary weekly author for the next six months.
Those of you who are my patients know that starting in mid-January of 2023, my wife and I are taking the dream trip of a lifetime to cruise around the world, returning in mid-July. We are going on a smaller cruise ship holding only 650 passengers, the Insignia with the Oceania Cruise line.
We start in San Francisco and will circumnavigate the Southern Hemisphere including South America, Antarctica, Africa, then on to the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, and Alaska, then back to San Francisco. Such a smaller ship allows us to visit about 100 ports of call, over 3 dozen countries, and 5 continents in total, mostly places we have not been before. It is something we have planned and saved for a long time, a sabbatical of sorts.
We have been blessed to travel widely over the course of our lives. Like all travel, this is a journey outward but also inward with opportunities for expanding consciousness, mindfulness, gratitude, and understanding of the world’s people and places. We will explore diverse healing traditions, indigenous and spiritual practices, natural sources of medicinal plants; appreciate natural beauty, and learn about health care systems in other countries.
We wish you a healthy, prosperous New Year. We will be in touch when we get back and, in the meantime, will post a few travel blogs and pictures tracking our experiences.
“Through me course wide rivers and in me rise tall mountains. And beyond the thickets of my agitation and confusion, there stretch the wide plains of my peace and surrender. All landscapes are within me. And there is a room for everything.”
— Etty Hillesum
Dr. Victor S. Sierpina is the WD and Laura Nell Nicholson Family Professor of Integrative Medicine and Professor of Family Medicine at UTMB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.