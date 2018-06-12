Dr. Serena Auñón-Chancellor, a NASA astronaut and a University at Texas Medical Branch assistant professor in internal medicine, is aboard the International Space Station.
After the Soyuz spacecraft was launched from Kazakhstan, the three–member crew arrived at the ISS, restoring the station’s crew level to six. The other two astronauts who were on the Soyuz were Alexander Gerst from the European Space Agency and Sergey Prokopyev of the Russian space agency Roscosmos.
The ISS crew will spend five months conducting about 250 scientific studies in fields such as biology, earth science, human research, physical sciences and technology development.
Auñón-Chancellor, a UTMB alumna, was selected as an astronaut in 2009, and is the 61st woman to fly in space. You can follow her journey on Twitter at twitter.com/AstroSerena.
RICHARD SELECTED
FOR DIGITAL INNOVATION BOOT CAMP
Patricia Richard, school of nursing associate dean for undergraduate program and education technology, has been selected by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing to participate in its inaugural AACN-Apple Digital Innovation Bootcamp, July 9-12 in Austin.
Richard is one of 30 nursing faculty from across the nation selected by AACN to be a part of the program. Boot camp participants will study new ways to leverage the latest technology to enhance learning in the classroom, laboratory and clinical settings.
SADRO NAMED AMONG ‘CFOS TO KNOW’
UTMB’s chief financial officer, Cheryl A. Sadro, has been named in Becker’s Hospital Review 2018 list of “150 Hospital and Health System CFOs to Know.”
The individuals on this list lead financial divisions and play an integral role in strategic planning, growth and transactions for large health systems across the nation.
