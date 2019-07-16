Recently, the American Pediatric Surgical Association Board of Governors issued a Position Statement on firearm injuries and children.
Greater than 90 percent of the surveyed surgeons believe that there should be a high priority given to reducing gun/firearm-related injuries.
The Position Paper of the association emphasizes firearm prevention is a public health issue, and isn’t an issue of law, politics or personal freedom. The approach to reducing motor vehicle fatalities has been a multi-pronged approach that has given us improved safety belts, car seats, vehicle structure and electronic alarms, and it has helped develop supportive laws and improved public education.
This approach to automobile safety has shown time and again to reduce children’s injury and death, so this same approach can be used to reduce gun violence.
Firearm-related fatalities are the third leading cause of injury-related death among children aged 0-17 in the United States, with close to 1,300 deaths and 5,790 injuries each year.
While there has been a decreasing rate of firearm deaths over the past decades that’s felt to be related to an observed reduction in firearm ownership, there has been a reversal in this downward trend in children ages 1-4. Interestingly, this increase in children deaths has been in white families.
For young children, shootings are more likely to be unintentional, making access to firearms an important prevention measure. Smaller firearms such as handguns are easier for a child to handle, and there’s evidence that a child as young as 2 can operate a handgun. There’s evidence that states with a large proportion of gun owners who stored their firearms loaded and unlocked had higher rates of unintentional firearm deaths among children and adults.
The surgeons’ Position Paper recommends methodical study of topics related to gun violence. These topics are as follows:
1. Improve access to mental health services.
2. Universal background checks for all firearm transactions.
3. Removal of policy barriers that prevent funding of firearms-related research.
4. Restriction on ownership of assault-style weapons.
5. Legislation limiting child access to in-home guns.
6. Strong Child Access Prevention laws.
7. Research and treatment for survivor (“second victim”).
This Position Statement is joined by the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Policy on Firearm Safety. Both papers endorse the unequivocal opposition to interference with physicians’ ability to discuss gun safety with patients and to the arming of teachers in schools.
Firearm-related deaths are a public health crisis. As with all issues of health that cause mutilating injuries and death, adults need to look at the causes and solutions in a careful and thoughtful manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.