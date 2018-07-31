Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Council on Environmental Health issued a policy statement reviewing and highlighting emerging child health concerns related to the use of coloring, flavorings and chemicals deliberately added to food during processing, as well as substances in food contact material which include adhesives, dyes, coating, paper, paperboard, plastic and other polymers, which may contaminate food.
Today, more than 10,000 chemicals are allowed to be added to food and food contact materials in the United States. These materials are allowed in under a 1958 Food Additive Amendment to a 1938 Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. This was 60 years ago. Many of these chemicals were grandfathered in as “generally recognized as safe.” Unfortunately, there is accumulating evidence from both nonhuman laboratory and human studies that chemicals used in food, and food contact materials, may contribute to disease and disability.
The potential for endocrine system disruption is of great concern, especially in early life, when developmental programing of organ systems is susceptible to permanent and lifelong disruption. These endocrine systems include the reproductive organs and the thyroid.
Chemicals of increasing concern include the following:
• Bisphenols, used in the lining of metal cans to prevent corrosion;
• Phthalates, used in adhesives, lubricants and plasticizers;
• Non-persistent pesticides;
• Perfluoroalkyl chemicals used to grease-proof paper and packaging; and
• Perchlorate, used for plastic packaging in contact with dry food with surfaces that do not contain free fat.
Recommendations to help reduce exposure to many of these chemicals are as follows:
• Make the first priority to use fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables;
• Avoid processed meats especially pregnant women;
• Avoid microwaving food or beverages (including infant formula and pumped human milk) in plastic;
• Avoid placing plastic in the dishwasher;
• Use alternatives to plastic such as glass or stainless steel;
• Avoid plastic types with codes 3, 6, and 7 unless plastics are labeled as “biobased” or “greenware;” and
• Encourage hand-washing before handling foods and/or drinks and wash all fruits and vegetables.
The report strongly recommends that the FDA should revise the decades-old allowed chemicals, provide for labeling of added chemicals, and have dedicated resources from Congress for research and testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.