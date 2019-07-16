People in County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland believe that the soil from a local churchyard in Boho (pronounced Bo) can cure infections.
Microbiologists decided to find out if there was any truth to this ancient folk remedy, and found a unique strain of bacteria producing novel antibiotics. Bacteria can produce a variety of molecules that can be used as antivirals, antifungals, antibiotics and anti-hypertensives among others.
Infectious diseases are the second leading cause of death worldwide, resulting in about 17 million deaths annually, and scientists are struggling to find new antibiotics. Bacteria that cause human disease are becoming more and more resistant to current antibiotics, and it’s because we have misused and overused them.
There’s a continuing increase in treatment-resistant pathogens. Six pathogens cause some of the top health care associated infections. Because they’re resistant to multiple antibiotics, they can be difficult to treat, and can spread in hospitals and communities. Much effort and money has been spent trying to create new antibiotics chemically, but the results haven’t produced enough new antibiotics to keep ahead of the development and spread of drug-resistant bacteria.
The churchyard with healing soil is a Christian site now, part of the Sacred Heart Church, but the same site has been a Druid amphitheater, and before that, a symbolic place for Neolithic people around 5,000 years ago. In 1803, the Rev. James McGirr, the parish priest in Boho, wrote that “after I die, the clay that covers me will cure anything that I cured when I was with you.” People have been using the soil to cure ailments like toothaches and skin infections since at least McGirr’s time, and possibly longer. Small amounts of soil were wrapped in cloth and placed next to the infection or underneath a pillow for nine days while people prayed for healing. After that, the soil must be returned to the churchyard. People still come from all over to take soil to their homes.
Scientists wondered if there was anything to this cure, so they dug up some soil from the churchyard to study. They found a new species of the bacterium Streptomyces, which produces not just one new antibiotic, but perhaps as many as 20. Bacteria make their own antibiotics to kill other bacteria in their environment. The first antibiotic isolated from Streptomyces was streptothricin in 1942, followed by the familiar streptomycin in 1943. Some 80 percent of antibiotics that exist today were derived from Streptomyces bacteria.
This new species of streptomyces produced antibiotics that inhibited the growth of many of the most dangerous treatment-resistant pathogens. To add to the excitement, the Boho soil contains seven more Streptomyces species that likely produce additional antibiotics that remain to be studied. In keeping with the tradition, the soil was returned to the churchyard.
The soil of Boho has given scientists several new antibiotics that could add to the tools we have to treat infections. Perhaps Mother Nature will come to our rescue after all and help us battle drug-resistant bacteria.
